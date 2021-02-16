Recently, the New York Times shined a light on how the GOP is weaponizing school closures against Joe Biden. They didn’t use the term “weaponizing,” though. They went with the more subtle “hammering” and, of course, “seize.”

As President Biden struggles to keep his pledge to reopen schools in 100 days, Republicans in Congress are hammering at the issue as a way to win back alienated women and suburban voters. https://t.co/oerfZUoTAX — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) February 13, 2021

Politico has opted not to take the subtle route:

Within the GOP, there is a belief that the pandemic and resulting turmoil make Biden and Democratic incumbents especially vulnerable among pandemic-exhausted parents https://t.co/pdNFbSWKln — POLITICO (@politico) February 16, 2021

Read all about it!

Within the GOP, there is a belief that the pandemic and resulting turmoil make Biden and Democratic incumbents especially vulnerable among those demographics. Republicans see room to capitalize on the grim public health and economic situation the White House inherited from Donald Trump by trying to put Democrats on the defensive for being too removed from the pain or too slow-moving to address it. GOP lawmakers, while offering no commitment to meaningfully engage on policy proposals, have responded to continued school closures by striking hard at Biden and Democrats, with more Republicans each week accusing the administration of scaling back their ambitious goals on everything from testing to school reopenings. “The science says that the schools should open, but instead of listening to the science, the Biden administration is caving in to Democrat special interest groups,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel told POLITICO. “As a result, the education of our children is suffering and hundreds of thousands of working moms are being forced out of the workforce.”

Have the GOP no shame? Imagine, suggesting that school closures have wreaked havoc on students and families! Don’t they know that pointing out that Democrats have dragged their feet on schools reopening in the name of Following The Science™ makes Democrats look bad?!

The horror.

Oh no. Is he okay?!? https://t.co/u9eGBMmroy — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 16, 2021

This is just awful. That poor man! pic.twitter.com/12Zl4n1Pjt — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 16, 2021

He can never catch a break!

Congratulations, everyone. We've graduated from pouncing to "weaponizing"! https://t.co/RwtadBw6xD — Chris Hartline (@ChrisHartline) February 16, 2021

So we’ve reached that phase of the debate. It was inevitable, really, but we still can’t help but be kind of impressed at just how bad it’s gotten in such a short amount of time.

lmao the mental gymnastics here — Aaron (@aaron_mcdd) February 16, 2021

are you guys angling for the opening ducklo left? — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) February 16, 2021

What a work of art. Seriously hang this one in a museum. https://t.co/b52sdWybdZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 16, 2021

Put it in the Louvre, right next to the Mona Lisa.

"I was mad the Biden administration sided with their teachers union donors over my child.. but then they sent billions to bail out the Illinois pension program. So all is forgiven." -How the Biden administration views parents https://t.co/nplObuNqiE — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 16, 2021

Parents, tired of Biden's pandering to intransigent teacher's unions, turn to GOP for answers. FIFY #hack https://t.co/2tAkJSBhS2 — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) February 16, 2021

Politico should try hiring some journalists. — John Fenton (@jhfenton) February 16, 2021

It has plenty of journalists. It could use some reporters. — Sly Tea Jar (@JayGSlater) February 16, 2021

No kidding.

Students are committing suicide. Not everything is politics. https://t.co/EJExIfuQb2 — Justine Sanders (@JustineAnnSand) February 16, 2021

It says everything that these people look at this and think parents and the people defending them are the bad guys in this situation. https://t.co/zg75aEqTvM — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) February 16, 2021

It's painfully obvious that the Biden administration is coddling their teachers' union constituents here in contravention to science and the best interests of students. And the press is carrying the administration's water. It is a goddamn disgrace. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) February 16, 2021

We were treated to non stop tributes to the bravery of the press for standing up to the prior administration and speaking truth to power and now here we are with them kissing Biden's ring when he is clearly doing the wrong thing. This is an extremely unhealthy dynamic. https://t.co/zg75aEqTvM — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) February 16, 2021

