The media may be going easy on Joe Biden, but those nasty Republicans are another story.

And the New York Times is on it:

Oh, my!

Republicans are hammering and seizing?

All we need is some pouncing and we’ll have hit the trifecta!

If Joe Biden ultimately triumphs, it will be despite the Republicans. And if he ultimately fails, it will be because of them.

That’s really all the New York Times needs you to take away from this.

But where’s the fun in that?

