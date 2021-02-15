The media may be going easy on Joe Biden, but those nasty Republicans are another story.

And the New York Times is on it:

As President Biden struggles to keep his pledge to reopen schools in 100 days, Republicans in Congress are hammering at the issue as a way to win back alienated women and suburban voters. https://t.co/oerfZUoTAX — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) February 13, 2021

Oh, my!

Republicans are hammering and seizing?

But did they pounce? — Chris DiPasquale (@ChrisDepo) February 15, 2021

Wait.. I thought we were still pouncing. — Mablethedog (@Mablethedog2) February 15, 2021

All we need is some pouncing and we’ll have hit the trifecta!

That poor President Biden as he “struggles.”🙄 https://t.co/uQBwaAKszK — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) February 15, 2021

If Joe Biden ultimately triumphs, it will be despite the Republicans. And if he ultimately fails, it will be because of them.

That’s really all the New York Times needs you to take away from this.

Everybody wants schools open. Please don't help turn this into a political battle, @nytpolitics. It only hurts our children when you force people to entrench. Maybe help solve some of the issues with information instead. — Griz (@grizatlcp) February 13, 2021

But where’s the fun in that?