Vice President Kamala Harris re-upped the debunked talking point that the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” on vaccinations, adding a new line complaining about a lack of a stockpile of doses:

Reminder: Dr. Fauci debunked this already:

In other words, “she’s lying”:

Trending

What’s she thinking?

And, you know, there’s no stockpile of doses because the goal is to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible:

We look forward to the White House walking this one back:

And we eagerly away the fact-checkers on this one:

Prediction: She’ll get “mostly true” because she added “in many ways” ahead of it this time:

But, we’ll have to wait and see:

Maybe she’s just not very good at this?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kamala Harrisvaccines