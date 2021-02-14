President Joe Biden headed to Camp David this weekend. . .
In his first trip to the presidential retreat since taking office, President Biden is going to Camp David tomorrow.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 12, 2021
. . .and his granddaughter, Naomi, posted this video to Instagram of the 78-year-old winning a game of Mario Kart.
“A little rusty but he still won (barely),” she wrote:
Biden playing Mario Kart at Camp David pic.twitter.com/LTXYFnzt4c
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) February 14, 2021
She also posted photos of his new swag in honor of President’s Day:
We bought him some swag since it’s Presidents’ Day weekend and he’s “literally” President. pic.twitter.com/RpcE7Q8ugC
— Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) February 14, 2021
From MAGA hat to POP hat:
And just to make sure the job title doesn’t get to his head… pic.twitter.com/uzafnSSWaH
— Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) February 14, 2021
And here’s a photo of the president’s dog, Major, striking the much-memed pose of his owner from the White House:
First Dogs Beat: Major Biden in the Oval Office, with @flotus in the Diplomatic Reception Room and Major and Champ on the South Lawn. #DOTUS
(📸 WH) pic.twitter.com/MYx5UWNGcF
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) February 14, 2021
What is it they say about a pet and its owner looking alike?
Major is his owner’s dog https://t.co/buLBI3PymI pic.twitter.com/oo09Ku6oj7
— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) February 14, 2021
***