President Joe Biden headed to Camp David this weekend. . .

. . .and his granddaughter, Naomi, posted this video to Instagram of the 78-year-old winning a game of Mario Kart.

“A little rusty but he still won (barely),” she wrote:

She also posted photos of his new swag in honor of President’s Day:

From MAGA hat to POP hat:

And here’s a photo of the president’s dog, Major, striking the much-memed pose of his owner from the White House:

What is it they say about a pet and its owner looking alike?

