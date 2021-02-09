David Hogg’s venture into the competitive pillow industry has been an absolute joy to behold:

Just one gem after another.

But this might be the greatest gem of all:

We can protest companies all we want but true change will come when consumers and competitors show them it is possible to make money while helping other people, the environment and your workers. What is essential to making that happen though is consumers demanding it. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 9, 2021

Hold up:

You guys…

Hogg is about to rebrand someone else's product and make a lot of money by rallying consumers who want to support his ideas. I am soooo amused. — ₿ Michelle ₿ (@RagnarsMate) February 9, 2021

You should be. Because it’s hilarious.

Our votes are what controls who represents us

Our dollars are what controls corporate America Not recognizing the awesome power of both as a tool for social change is massive missed opportunity to help people Change how vote and spend- change America — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 9, 2021

The awesome power of money? But … but …

Next thing you know he is going to come out as a capitalist. — Lee Whitney Parler: @lwh02 (@LeeWhitneyHayek) February 9, 2021

David Hogg discovers capitalism. — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) February 9, 2021

This kid, man. He’s something, isn’t he?

It's nice to see today's youth embracing free market capitalism. There's hope yet. — Greg Brubaker (@twobru) February 9, 2021

Funny thing is they think they’re socialists. — Djobo Kuwali (@DjoboKuwali) February 9, 2021

lol when progressivism brings you full circle back to capitalism. Well done — Alex Leclerc (@leclerc_alex) February 9, 2021

He's learning so much this week! — Shaner (@shaner5000) February 9, 2021

Harvard couldn’t’ve taught him a lesson like that.

Anyway, it’s nice that David Hogg has found a way to cash in on social justice — literally. Usually people don’t figure that out until they’re older.

How to become a grifter. Harvard economics 101. https://t.co/eqWUnlLZKR — FlyOverCountry (@ajaxzimm) February 9, 2021

Dude hasn’t made a single pillow but has an activist advisory committee and is ready to drop corporate cash in elections. https://t.co/VH89mZntiq — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) February 9, 2021

So more dark money. Check. — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) February 9, 2021

*Chef’s kiss*

And not that we needed icing on this cake, but Hogg’s giving it to us anyway:

I can't wait for Ben Shapiro to do a 1 hour video DESTROYING our liberal pillow not realizing he's giving us free advertising. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 9, 2021

Ben Shapiro doesn’t have to do anything but sit back and enjoy the spectacle of David Hogg not realizing things. And we’ll be right there with him.

Everybody knows that Mike Lindell became a multimillionaire by taunting his political enemies on Twitter https://t.co/m6IZVpPhio — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 9, 2021

If Hogg has been smart about one thing in all this, it’s getting into the pillow biz. Something tells us he’s still got a lot of faceplants left in him, and he’s gonna want something soft to land on.