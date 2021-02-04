Just when you thought the year couldn’t get weirder…

BREAKING: Left-wing activist David Hogg is launching a pillow company to compete with MyPillow, which is led by Trump supporter Mike Lindell (Axios) pic.twitter.com/g4OsGgTS47 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 4, 2021

Resistance Pillows have arrivedhttps://t.co/7myFYCQNtz — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 4, 2021

Yep, that’s exactly what Hogg tweeted about today. Mike Lindell welcomed the potential competition:

.@williamlegate and I are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

We will have the name announced soon but we need to get through the legal process of trademarking as so on — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

.@williamlegate and I can and will run a better business and make a better product all with more happy staff than Mike the pillow guy while creating US based Union jobs and helping people. This pillow fight is just getting started. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

Mike the “my pillow guy” is commenting on his soon too be progressive competition in the form of a progressive pillow company @williamlegate and I are starting. This pillow fight just got very real @williamlegate https://t.co/jSNrUit1ZB — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

Key parts of the company -Union made in America to create good jobs that support American families.

-Have an emphasis on supporting progressive causes

-Not attempt a white supremacist overthrow of the United States government So you can sleep at night 😌 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

Wouldn’t you love to see the business plan… if there is one?

Wonder if they did any math first or just went straight to trademarking the name? https://t.co/MhONqnU4ax — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) February 4, 2021

For some reason we’re guessing the first part hasn’t come up yet.

😂😂😂😂😂

Cancel culture has led us to bizarro world. https://t.co/1Z3RuNs4F5 — 🇺🇸InCaseYouDidn’tKnow…🇺🇸 (@notmrsrobinson) February 4, 2021

A liberal pillow is what we've been needing for so long. https://t.co/teJvA5Pe2f — Kris (@krishansonRCF) February 4, 2021

Everyone will be issued one free Justice Pillow. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 4, 2021

Ok now NOW I am ready to buy a MyPillow. https://t.co/74feyxgy7b — Tonya Vlasik (@lawgirl) February 4, 2021

David Hogg is launching a pillow company to compete with MyPillow's Mike Lindell. Why? We already have regular pillows. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) February 4, 2021

Let me guess. All the companies that were forced to drop ‘MyPillow’ will now be forced to carry this one. — JLaw (@yoopermomma) February 4, 2021

one day, people will ask, "on whose side were you on during the great pillow wars" — Razor (@hale_razor) February 4, 2021

Strange times indeed.