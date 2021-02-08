David Hogg was looking for suggestions of states where he could start his new progressive pillow business but he said NOT California because the cost of living is way too high.

Ha.

Ha ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man.

What states would you say are the best to start a business in and why so? States that are not California (cost of living is way too high) — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 7, 2021

C’mon Mr. Harvard … stay with us, WHY do you think it’s too high? You can do it! THINK!

Not required but would love to create jobs in areas that have lost many jobs to deindustrialization — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 7, 2021

Also not required but would prefer to be near the mean population center of the US which is like a 500 mile circle around Memphis area. Having the HQ "Pillow Fort" there and eventual manufacturing would be nice for logistics and distribution & reducing emissions from transport. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 7, 2021

And in regards to the Cost of living part of the reason is we want our employees to have the biggest bang for their buck housing in CA for example is unbelievably expensive even for people making what would be considered more than a living wage in many other states — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 7, 2021

And why is housing so expensive, David? Why is there limited bang for the buck out there?

THINK MAN, THINK!

Why is the cost of living too high in California, David? Do tell. — Dawn: Seeking Friends for the End of the World (@aurora_g96) February 8, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

So close!

Mostly because of people like him… — Baseball Just Around the Corner Guy (@baseball_cali) February 8, 2021

Oof.

By excluding California, you sound like a corporate overlord oppressing the workers, in pursuit of profits. pic.twitter.com/PD64BPhach — The Doctor (@TennantRob) February 8, 2021

The land of liberal policies has a cost-of-living too high? Huh… — Zombie John Gotti 🦥 🚌 🐗 (@ZombieJohnGotti) February 8, 2021

Color us shocked.

NOT TEXAS. California, New York, Illinois are much better suited to your business. — Big Smooth (@BigSmoothInBigD) February 7, 2021

We see what they did here.

Why do you think the cost of living is so high in California? You like the ridiculous policy, but clearly don’t want to pay for it. — Improp Op (@ImproperOpinion) February 8, 2021

Those ridiculous taxes that fund those even more ridiculous policies ain’t gonna pay themselves, David.

Way to use that Harvard brain, David.

***

