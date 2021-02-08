People who don’t likely pay attention to the Super Bowl are super outraged today that Tom Brady went without a mask and that thousands and thousands of free Americans were ‘allowed’ into the stadium to watch the game. Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Wait.

Sorry.

Old habits die hard.

Ahem.

BECAUSE WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE!

Especially in Florida where Jemele Hill says their COVID strategy has been …

Huh. Considering how much better they’re doing than most of the country, especially huge blue states like CA and NY that have been shut down for months now, DeSantis may be onto something. Imagine if more governors were as smart as DeSantis.

WOW.

Those numbers in states where they’ve destroyed small businesses and public education look terrible compared to Florida.

And yet, they have a lower death count than New York and California who took draconian measures and crushed their economies in the process… — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) February 8, 2021

Funny how that works out.

A lot of people seem to be just finding out that Florida's Covid numbers are significantly better than California and they didn't kill tens of thousands of businesses and a million kids' educations — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) February 8, 2021

Who’da thought?

Yes, interesting isn't it. Weird when you consider the lock-down locations like NY and IL are 50-100% higher in deaths/million. Considering CA is within 10% of those crazy Floridians and have kept their businesses open with better results than most who did not! — Executive Orders are the New Democracy (@jimkaldem) February 8, 2021

We know Jemele wasn’t deliberately making a case to listen to DeSantis but she kinda sorta did.

Florida's strategy protected the elderly in long term care facilities, didn't destroy the social and academic lives of children, and left the economy functional. All things your precious blue states failed at. Hey how many seniors did Cuomo kill? — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) February 8, 2021

Correct. And they have significantly less deaths per capita than far left states like New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. And they didn’t destroy their economy. But you will ignore that reality for your leftist agenda. https://t.co/a5kt1Vs8SC — M0ser (@TM0s41) February 8, 2021

Yeah and they’ve done much better than all the idiot democrat governors pic.twitter.com/9k6bm9KHLz — Horn_of_Zeese (@MikeMegisis) February 8, 2021

Heh.

And Florida’s deaths per capita are 26th in the country and their caseload is 30th. If “doing nothing” yields results better than half the states, what is the issue? — Dan Paddock (@UndeadDan) February 8, 2021

And consequently proving how misguided the lockdowned states are — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 8, 2021

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Unless you’re a Democrat who wanted to destroy your local economy to pretend Trump somehow did a bad job in dealing with the virus so Biden would win the 2020 election.

Oops, did we say that out loud?

Our bad.

***

