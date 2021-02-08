People who don’t likely pay attention to the Super Bowl are super outraged today that Tom Brady went without a mask and that thousands and thousands of free Americans were ‘allowed’ into the stadium to watch the game. Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Wait.

Sorry.

Old habits die hard.

Ahem.

BECAUSE WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE!

Especially in Florida where Jemele Hill says their COVID strategy has been …

Huh. Considering how much better they’re doing than most of the country, especially huge blue states like CA and NY that have been shut down for months now, DeSantis may be onto something. Imagine if more governors were as smart as DeSantis.

WOW.

Those numbers in states where they’ve destroyed small businesses and public education look terrible compared to Florida.

Funny how that works out.

Who’da thought?

We know Jemele wasn’t deliberately making a case to listen to DeSantis but she kinda sorta did.

Heh.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Unless you’re a Democrat who wanted to destroy your local economy to pretend Trump somehow did a bad job in dealing with the virus so Biden would win the 2020 election.

Oops, did we say that out loud?

Our bad.

***

