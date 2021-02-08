As Twitchy readers know, Virginia Heffernen wrote an entire piece about how her evil Trump-supporting neighbors SHOVELED HER DRIVEWAY and how she was the victim of their kindness or something …

Some people are just too broken to even take seriously.

Heffernen did eventually decide the best way to say thanks was to allow her neighbors to atone for their political sins and come around to her way of thinking.

Or something.

Yeah, it was really gross and obnoxious.

Megyn Kelly had the best advice for those kindly Trump-supporting neighbors.

This woman compares her Trump-supporting neighbors, who plowed her driveway, to Nazi sympathizers & Hezbollah & wrestles w/whether to show them any kindness since she “can’t give them absolution.”

Note to Virginia Heffernen’s neighbors: don’t plow again. https://t.co/ZZCnPfI46S — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 7, 2021

It’s really just common sense. If she sees their kindness as some sort of microaggression (look at us using their words!) then why waste time on her? Clearly, she’s incapable of seeing people for who they are instead of her own biased and ugly stereotypes, so save yourselves the time and energy.

Then again …

Nah, they should do it again and again. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) February 7, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, we laughed way too hard at that one.

I cannot imagine living day to day filled with endless rage. I think she should seek Jesus then she will have peace and not be angry all the time. Jesus is the answer. — 🐒 Alicia Layne 🐒 (@Alicia701) February 7, 2021

It would be exhausting, yeah?

Next time just leave her snowed in. — steve lowe (@jslowe1949) February 7, 2021

Seriously.

Yes, Virginia, Trump supporters are good people. — Sparkling Jules is awooooman (@Coolish_Breeze) February 7, 2021

BUT THEY SHOVELED HER DRIVEWAY!!!

***

