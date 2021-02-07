Those folks who think they are better than others because of how they voted being ‘conflicted’ when those they are allegedly better than do something nice for them … remind us, again, who the real sh*tty people are? We constantly hear about how mean Trump supporters are, but gosh, golly and gee, reading this column from Virginia Heffernan, it sure is starting to sound like Biden supporters are the real a-holes out there.

In case you missed it (we’ll save you the click) Virginia was upset because her Trump-supporting neighbor shoveled her driveway.

She went so far as to make herself the victim of this kind deed writing a COLUMN about it.

And yes, everything is stupid.

Byron York took her to task in his own exceptional thread:

Dilemma.

It’s only a dilemma if you’re a soulless, disingenuous, hate-filled heifer of a hack who politicizes every damn thing in your life.

Ahem.

Keep going.

Yes, it’s a terrorist thing.

THEY’RE ALL OUT TO GET HER.

And shoveling a butt-load of snow is just a ruse to get her to let her guard down.

Ridiciulous.

OMG! WHAT IF THEY’RE JUST NORMAL, NICE PEOPLE?!

We take it back.

She’s not a disingenuous heifer of a hack, she’s a lunatic.

No decency allowed!

Would it be wrong of us to say we really dislike these people?

Because we’re starting to dislike her …

Awful.

And she thinks she’s the better person here.

Maybe her neighbor should write a column about the hateful, insane woman next door who politicizes even the kindest and simplest of deeds.

Yeah, that’s a great ida.

***

