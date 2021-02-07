Those folks who think they are better than others because of how they voted being ‘conflicted’ when those they are allegedly better than do something nice for them … remind us, again, who the real sh*tty people are? We constantly hear about how mean Trump supporters are, but gosh, golly and gee, reading this column from Virginia Heffernan, it sure is starting to sound like Biden supporters are the real a-holes out there.

In case you missed it (we’ll save you the click) Virginia was upset because her Trump-supporting neighbor shoveled her driveway.

She went so far as to make herself the victim of this kind deed writing a COLUMN about it.

And yes, everything is stupid.

Byron York took her to task in his own exceptional thread:

Dilemma for writer Virginia Heffernan. When it snows at her 'pandemic getaway,' helpful neighbors plow her driveway unbidden. Do a 'great job.' What a nice thing! They don't do this in the city! Only problem: Neighbors support Trump. 1/10 https://t.co/cwwBY3oK1Q — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 7, 2021

Dilemma.

It’s only a dilemma if you’re a soulless, disingenuous, hate-filled heifer of a hack who politicizes every damn thing in your life.

Ahem.

Keep going.

Heffernan frets. Realizes 'I owe them thanks.' But Trump! Heffernan becomes suspicious: This could be, like, a terrorist thing: 'Hezbollah, the Shiite Islamist political party in Lebanon, also gives things away for free.' OMG! They're Trumpite terrorists! 2/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 7, 2021

Yes, it’s a terrorist thing.

THEY’RE ALL OUT TO GET HER.

And shoveling a butt-load of snow is just a ruse to get her to let her guard down.

Or they're Trumpite Nazis! After all, French collaborators said the Nazis were very polis, French for 'polite.' 'So when I accept generosity…acknowledging the legitimate kindness…am I also sealing us in as fellow travelers who are very polis to each other?' 3/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 7, 2021

Ridiciulous.

This is terrifying! And what if the neighbors commit some other kindness in the future? What then? Heffernan: 'What do we do about the Trumpites around us?' 4/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 7, 2021

OMG! WHAT IF THEY’RE JUST NORMAL, NICE PEOPLE?!

'My neighbors supported a man who showed near-murderous contempt for the majority of Americans,' says Heffernan. 'They kept him in business with support.' And I'm supposed to accept generosity from THEM? 5/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 7, 2021

We take it back.

She’s not a disingenuous heifer of a hack, she’s a lunatic.

Still, they plowed the driveway so nicely. What to do? Heffernan thinks and thinks, comes up with answer: I'll acknowledge their kindness with 'a wave and a thanks.' But no 'absolution.' No way. 'Free driveway work…is just not the same currency as justice and truth.' 6/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 7, 2021

No decency allowed!

But wait! Heffernan *can* give her neighbors something. She'll give them the opportunity to apologize for supporting Trump! 7/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 7, 2021

Would it be wrong of us to say we really dislike these people?

Because we’re starting to dislike her …

More importantly, Heffernan will offer her neighbors the opportunity to put aside what they believe and take up what she believes. What could be more generous and neighborly? 8/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 7, 2021

Awful.

Heffernan: 'I can offer them a standing invitation to make amends. Not with a snowplow but by recognizing the truth about the Trump administration and, more important, by working for justice for all those whom the administration harmed.' 9/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 7, 2021

And she thinks she’s the better person here.

Thus Virginia Heffernan comes up with a way to repay the spontaneous kindness of neighbors: A wave, a thanks, and an invitation to become like Virginia Heffernan. What more could a neighbor want? 10/10 End. https://t.co/cwwBY3oK1Q — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 7, 2021

Maybe her neighbor should write a column about the hateful, insane woman next door who politicizes even the kindest and simplest of deeds.

Yeah, that’s a great ida.

***

