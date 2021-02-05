TIME magazine’s piece on the 2020 election has many people raising their eyebrows on social media today.

They didn’t rig the election, they just ‘fortified’ it.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

The funny thing about the Left is that any time they get away with something they have to brag about it after the fact.

This stinks.

Is this real. Have to ask — Chris (@ChrisHerc) February 5, 2021

Yup.

From TIME:

The first task was overhauling America’s balky election infrastructure–in the middle of a pandemic. For the thousands of local, mostly nonpartisan officials who administer elections, the most urgent need was money. They needed protective equipment like masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. They needed to pay for postcards letting people know they could vote absentee–or, in some states, to mail ballots to every voter. They needed additional staff and scanners to process ballots. In March, activists appealed to Congress to steer COVID relief money to election administration. Led by the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, more than 150 organizations signed a letter to every member of Congress seeking $2 billion in election funding. It was somewhat successful: the CARES Act, passed later that month, contained $400 million in grants to state election administrators. But the next tranche of relief funding didn’t add to that number. It wasn’t going to be enough.

They basically lay out how they manipulated our entire voting system and campaigns to win. Not to mention that ‘helpful’ virus that forced the issue on mail-in voting.

Read the whole thing, it will seriously piss you off.

Knew this would be spelled out as legitimate as soon as the smoke cleared. Seems like I remember somebody famous with a blue check mark getting censored and finally banned from here for tweeting same. — sweetakin💙 (@sweetakin) February 5, 2021

Wealthy establishment elites know what's best for the rest of us. See, they saved us all. 🙄 — sweetakin💙 (@sweetakin) February 5, 2021

They’re straight up bragging about it now — Definitely not Donald Trump (@MF_Ball) February 5, 2021

They can’t help themselves.

They’re saying to secret stuff out loud!!!! — Dr. J Parker, WD-40 (@jsparker31) February 5, 2021

Something like that.

the thing i think we’re going to have to stress here is that — as far as i understand from a brief review of the piece — nothing illegal or even particularly untoward happened. the equivalent i guess would be if the GOP had dozens of Koch-type groups working to get them elected. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 5, 2021

But you know, if you mention any of this outwardly you’re accused of insurrection or some other ridiculous and ugly crime.

Something definitely happened here … and the GOP either needs to figure out how to combat it or how to copy it.

