Ilhan Omar couldn’t wait to jump into the Nancy Mace/ AOC fray – we suppose she just couldn’t deal with someone daring to call her fellow squad-harpy out for being a disingenuous liar playing politics and exploiting actual victims.

Not sure what she was thinking with this though?

The definition of the “enemy within” is Members who pose a threat to other Members. It’s not a reckless statement. We literally have a member who harassed @RashidaTlaib and I, tried to force us to swear on a Bible and held a gun over our heads in campaign ads. Get it together. https://t.co/DfkoLPMzdL — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 4, 2021

‘Get it together’?

Coming from a woman whose own party has struggled with her open anti-Semitism? Some people did some thing?

K.

She really is.

But don’t worry, Nancy can hold her own.

Oh, hi, Rep. Omar! Last time we spoke I was calling you out for your anti 🇮🇱 nonsense. Good to be reacquainted. Judge a woman by her enemies they say… https://t.co/vbSErnDPoc — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 4, 2021

Yeah, maybe don’t pick a fight with Nancy Mace. Just sayin’.

Drag her 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) February 4, 2021

Well done Nancy. Keep up the fight. — yup (@chs29414) February 4, 2021

Now, to be fair, there are people on this thread calling on Mace to be the adult (it’s sort of what we do on the Right) but for just a moment it’s fun to see someone swing back. We expect it from the Left …

Democrats are the enemy within your party is very irresponsible only wanting complete control and will continue to spread your hate — patti (@kokopatti) February 4, 2021

The enemy within is allowing, burning, looting and violence all summer in democratic cities…a lot of responsibility for allowing it to continue… — The Edge (@J_ENT1) February 5, 2021

Use "me," not "I" when it's the object of the sentence — TXscrewdriver (@JimHammer) February 4, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

Twitter is gonna Twitter, right?

***

