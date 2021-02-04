While this one-tweet takedown of AOC and her ‘harrowing brush with death’ on January 6th isn’t quite as entertaining as what Gad Saad did to Seth Rogen earlier this week (you know that had to smart), it’s still pretty damn good.

And he used big words too! See, you learn stuff reading Twitchy:

What @aoc is proclaiming about her "harrowing brush with death" on January 6 is definitely not a grotesque form of orgiastic Collective Munchausen. There should be a global national day of remembrance to honour her heroism. Her intellect is only matched by her courage. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) February 4, 2021

AOC really is her own worst enemy.

Hey, at least he didn’t compare her to a toaster.

Love the dry humor. — Frenz (@RAFrenzy) February 4, 2021

We do too.

it should be a floating holiday at the very least — m (@mjs586) February 4, 2021

Totally a floating holiday.

EL OH EL.

Yup.

Give she/her a medal! Lol — WebDrifter (@DiegoAlayza) February 4, 2021

Two medals!

You are so much fun. I love how you roast them :))))))) — Tsvetanka Fileva (@TsvetteF) February 4, 2021

Gad stop catcalling AOC! — Just Tim 🦆 (@tyarrum77) February 4, 2021

YES! Remember when AOC accused Ben Shapiro of cat-calling her when he challenged her to a debate? Good times.

Ouch, funny but OUCH! — Del Belaire (@DelBelaire) February 4, 2021

The man has a gift.

***

Related:

Ya’ HATE to see it (not really, lol)! Bill de Blasio begging young people to move to NYC is like watching karma in real-time

‘That’s NOT how debunking myths works’: ACLU’s fact-check thread on myths about trans youth in sports gets FACT-WRECKED

‘Next logical step?’ Candace Owens seriously WALLOPS AOC with a blast from the photo-shoot past and it’s PERFECT