Remember when the ACLU was an organization people took seriously?

Yeah, we know, it’s been a while … a looooong while … but there used to be a time where it felt like the ACLU was really out there protecting the civil rights of people.

These days they’ve turned into a pretty sad clown show.

Really with this?

Attacks on trans youth in sports are showing up in dozens of state legislatures nationwide. These bans are discriminatory, harmful, and unscientific. Here's why ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/N2oedbpW5u — ACLU (@ACLU) February 3, 2021

It is not an attack on anyone to want to protect girls and women from far larger by nature trans girls/women in sports.

And if Biden hadn’t decided to sign such a ridiculous EO we wouldn’t be here anyway but it is what it is.

Let’s see these facts, shall we:

FACT ONE: Trans girls are girls. pic.twitter.com/R5OWNl5ooI — ACLU (@ACLU) February 3, 2021

Source? Or is this just the ACLU’s opinion?

Guessing the second.

FACT TWO: Trans athletes do not have an unfair advantage in sports. pic.twitter.com/1aTLqi6A8i — ACLU (@ACLU) February 3, 2021

Again, source?

Have they been paying any attention at all?

FACT THREE: Including trans athletes will benefit everyone. pic.twitter.com/H0Fpt8xb4X — ACLU (@ACLU) February 3, 2021

FFS.

FACT FOUR: Trans people belong on the same teams as other students. pic.twitter.com/iTV7lHI7UV — ACLU (@ACLU) February 3, 2021

Anyone else still looking for some sort of source or scientific paper backing up these ‘facts’?

What an embarrassing fail.

You’ve done some pretty dumb things under the guise of political correctness and virtue signaling, but this is ridiculously stupid and should forever render you irrelevant. — Hands off the Boomer (@charlietrips) February 4, 2021

👆 Transplaining. — ⓘ Your mask is a Prius for your face (@unashamedusa) February 4, 2021

You “debunked myths” without evidence. That’s not how “debunking myths” works. — TRHL™ (@TRHLofficial) February 4, 2021

The ACLU has chosen to throw women and girls under the bus. This is why I stopped my donations. Girls and women have the right to a level playing field in sports. Save Women’s Sports. — SecretaryofRevenge (@PatDtstuff) February 3, 2021

ACLU garbage — jole (@jvinsant11) February 4, 2021

Your opinions on trans youth in sports aren’t facts, folks.

***

Related:

‘Next logical step?’ Candace Owens seriously WALLOPS AOC with a blast from the photo-shoot past and it’s PERFECT

Who they REALLY are –> Blue check ER doc tries deleting REPUGNANT tweet about letting maskless people die BUT we got it

WOW: AOC in MELTDOWN mode as #AlexandriaOcasioSmollet and #AOClied trend, sends lame email to supporters begging for help