Twitter verification is both a benefit and a curse.

Sure, it makes it far harder for Twitter to lock and or suspend your account but it also means you are who you say you are and can be held accountable by outside sources when you tweet horrible crap. We imagine Cleavon MD felt fairly secure that Twitter would not suspend him for his tweet talking about how tired he is ‘of these people’ referring to those not wearing masks and calling for them not to be vaccinated and to ‘let ’em die.’

Guess he figured out this was pretty eff’d up but not before he played the victim and claimed Republicans were putting words in his mouth.

Pretty sure ‘let ’em die’ sort of speaks for itself but ok …

Very normal tweet for an ER doctor who fights for "humanity." pic.twitter.com/2FYmASZkEB — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 4, 2021

An ER doc wanting maskless people to go without vaccinations and to die. How very 2021 of him.

As we said, he tried to pretend people were putting words in his mouth but these seem pretty direct to us. Just sayin’.

"Not denying medical care." "No vaccines for y'all." pic.twitter.com/9qGkvIBiRG — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 4, 2021

But wait, there’s more!

Meanwhile, in Dec, 2020: ER Doc Cleavon Gilman Fired From AZ Hospital for Lying About No ICU Beds in Tweet https://t.co/yxRcKfTPHM — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 4, 2021

Oops.

From medpagetoday.com:

Cleavon Gilman, MD, an emergency room physician, working at a hospital in Yuma Arizona tweeted his concern about the lack of available ICU beds on Nov. 22. His tweet was clear-cut: “no more ICU beds in the state of Arizona.” Gov. Doug Ducey and the Department of Health said that same day that there were over 100 ICU beds, Gilman said, but when Gilman went to the E.R. he said he wasn’t able to transfer a single patient to the ICU. “I tweeted that, because that was a lie. Right?” Gilman said. When there are no more ICU beds, E.R. patients are forced to board in the E.R. and the doctors there must take care of them for longer periods, which means that new patients will be sitting in waiting rooms for 8 to 12 hours. “The point of that was to warn Arizona that we are in a very precarious situation. That our hospitals are on the brink of collapse,” he said. He transferred one patient with a head bleed, who he said waited in the E.R. and went “probably to the O.R., but not to the I.C.U.” The next day, Gilman said, “I was told by Envision,” which is a medical group that he contracts with, “that the hospital was not allowing me to return back due to a tweet.”

Gotta love those clicks and taps …

I'm a board-certified EM doc and I have no idea where these know-nothing commies come from. What an absolute embarrassment. — Dr Evil (@MD_STAT) February 4, 2021

Is no one stopping to think: most of these people might *already* be vaccinated, hence no need for masks? And just how much longer are we going to keep it up–years? People like him just want an excuse to virtue-signal and have a moralistic pretext to exert control over others. — Don Fulano (@DonHelios) February 4, 2021

Because of course.

Also. That ONE store has an owner that’s staunchly anti-mask. Go to any other grocery store in town and it’s 90%+ wearing masks — Total Perspective Vortex Investments (@perspectvortex) February 4, 2021

This is actually quite unprofessional. — Gin MD and Thorin’s Beard (@Robginthorn) February 4, 2021

That dude's TL is rife with virtue signaling. — ⛄️ Snowman ⛄️ (@msnow1224) February 4, 2021

It’s a disaster.

But you knew that already, right?

***

