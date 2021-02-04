AOC has really made a mess of … well, herself this time.

Not like this is anything new or unheard of, she has a history of saying and doing some silly things on social media (remember the garbage disposal thing?), but this time she’s done a real humdinger on herself.

First accusing Ted Cruz of trying to have her murdered (really?!), and then posting a video of herself telling her story.

Her truth.

Which continues to fall apart so much that #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett and #AOClied are trending on Twitter.

Candace Owens was good enough to really call her BS out:

On a day in which #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett is trending, please never forget the time that @AOC staged a photo shoot dressed in all white at a parking lot to spread lies about immigrant children in cages. Faking her own attempted murder was the next logical step. pic.twitter.com/y8mNNowMGy — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 3, 2021

Pretty sure Candace won this one.

So much so that now SHE’S trending.

You can’t ‘pose’ for photos showing how much you care and then act shocked when people don’t take you seriously.

I like the way Candace Owens takes photo shoots. https://t.co/ZQ2GyqARbW — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 4, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

Not to mention, what, she had almost a month to concoct the details of this drama? Incredible — Pete Hall (@PeteHall) February 4, 2021

Never forget it's all theater, designed to drive a wedge b/t left and right. If you're divided, they are winning. — Mike Lawrence (@MikesATL) February 4, 2021

They only needed it to stick long enough to confuse the masses. — Alienate #PAS 🌸🇺🇸🌸🇺🇸 (@stopaliention) February 4, 2021

And to distract from all of the ridiculous and harmful EOs Biden has been signing.

Good times.

