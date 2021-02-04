Oh good, UN Women developed a wish list of things they want to normalize for men.

Why do we get the feeling the person (people) responsible for this list don’t really hang out with any men?

Take a look at this nonsense:

5 things we must normalize for men: 1- Crying

2- Sharing the care

3- Showing emotions

4- Seeking help

5- Sharing feelings — UN Women (@UN_Women) February 2, 2021

Sounds like a lot of chick stuff.

Just sayin’.

Updated list: 1. Ignoring feminist advice

2. Getting buff

3. Get a solid job

4. Find the clit and g-spot

5. Wife, kids, home ownership — James Lindsay, won't fit in your box (@ConceptualJames) February 3, 2021

Now, this guy knows what he’s talking about.

Men, take note.

I feel like the person who wrote this has never met an actual man before and is relying on a caricature… — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) February 3, 2021

DING DING DING.

Updated list: 5 things we must normalize for men: 1- Graduating High School

2- No children out of wedlock

3- Working for what you want

4- Saving

5- Fiscal responsibility Damn. This list applies to women too.

It’s a Life 101 list for avoiding poverty. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) February 3, 2021

Yes, this list is also good for men.

And for women.

Almost like it’s a list for adulting.

I feel this post is the dumbest thing I’ve read all day! ( and this is Twitter. I actually cried laughing. So I have cried, showed my emotions and shared my feelings. I don’t what tf sharing the care means. But I’m doing pretty good here I think!!! — Vaccinated AmErican (@Flipper628) February 3, 2021

Word.

You obviously don't know any men. — Ge🤦🏻‍♀️rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) February 3, 2021

5 things to normalize for UN:

1) stop protecting sexual predation

2) stop cooperating in corruption for authoritarian regimes around the world

3) stop promoting killing baby humans as a solution to ANY problem

4) stop pushing racism

5) protect from religious persecution — Husband Bot (@Husband_Bots) February 3, 2021

Right? We’d appreciate it very much if the UN would focus on fixing itself a little.

If I wanted to date a woman I'd be gay. 🖕🏻 — ♠️Duchess 🃏of 🃏 Hearts ❤️ (@AnnaDsays) February 4, 2021

heh.

Thanks for your concern, but we've been doing all five of these things for hundreds of thousands of years. pic.twitter.com/nsA5ONwfGs — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) February 3, 2021

Thanks, but no thanks.

