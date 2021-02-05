At first we thought that David Hogg floating the idea for a company to compete against Mike Lindell’s MyPillow might just be one of those things that was said out loud but then quickly left behind. But it appears that the idea — we’ll call it “My Resistance Pillow” until an official name is announced — is still unfolding. But first things first:
I NEED A UNIONIZED PILLOW MANUFACTURER IN THE US
We’re having a hard time finding one
If you know one PLEASE dm
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 5, 2021
Can someone from the @AFLCIO please contact me ASAP dm me thanks.
We’re having a hard time unionized manufacture for the pillow in the US
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 5, 2021
And guess what happened next:
— AFL-CIO (@AFLCIO) February 5, 2021
Just responded to your DM
— AFL-CIO (@AFLCIO) February 5, 2021
Well, he’s nailed the first step in “Business Plan 101″: Get on Twitter to find a union to represent your future employees.”
I'M STARTING A PILLOW COMPANY
HOW DO I DO THAT?
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 5, 2021
“Hey Google…”
can you short a company that has yet to exist send tweet https://t.co/EoRQvwrMAb
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 5, 2021
This is so unbelievably delicious.
Keep going. 🍿
— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) February 5, 2021
Now it’s getting good.