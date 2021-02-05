At first we thought that David Hogg floating the idea for a company to compete against Mike Lindell’s MyPillow might just be one of those things that was said out loud but then quickly left behind. But it appears that the idea — we’ll call it “My Resistance Pillow” until an official name is announced — is still unfolding. But first things first:

I NEED A UNIONIZED PILLOW MANUFACTURER IN THE US We’re having a hard time finding one If you know one PLEASE dm — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 5, 2021

Can someone from the @AFLCIO please contact me ASAP dm me thanks. We’re having a hard time unionized manufacture for the pillow in the US — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 5, 2021

And guess what happened next:

Just responded to your DM — AFL-CIO (@AFLCIO) February 5, 2021

Well, he’s nailed the first step in “Business Plan 101″: Get on Twitter to find a union to represent your future employees.”

I'M STARTING A PILLOW COMPANY HOW DO I DO THAT? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 5, 2021

“Hey Google…”

can you short a company that has yet to exist send tweet https://t.co/EoRQvwrMAb — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 5, 2021

This is so unbelievably delicious.

Keep going. 🍿 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) February 5, 2021

Now it’s getting good.