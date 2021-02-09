David Hogg’s alleged pillow company put out the word that they’re looking to hire a designer to create a logo and it has to be completed by noon today:

Looking for top-tier designer who has availability within next 3 hours – will pay $200 to help us finalize our logo by noon. Already have it more or less done, just need an expert's eye re: spacing. Respond with link to portfolio, if interested. — William LeGate (ig: @legate – now, making pillows) (@williamlegate) February 9, 2021

It’s a rush job because there’s a Washington Post “exclusive” on the company and the paper is on deadline:

Actually, really need it closer to next 2 hours, to be honest. WaPo needs it ASAP for their exclusive feature story. — William LeGate (ig: @legate – now, making pillows) (@williamlegate) February 9, 2021

They’ve reportedly found someone:

Hired – thank you everyone. — William LeGate (ig: @legate – now, making pillows) (@williamlegate) February 9, 2021

You get what you pay for?

$200 for a corporate logo design. Like I said we're getting a live look into people who have never started anything in their lives or know how to pay people their worth. "Top tier designer" for $200 on a rush job. https://t.co/eKZi7ENljJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 9, 2021

Anyway, we’ll find out more at 6:00 p.m. today when the story drops:

It's funny how some people still think we're joking about this pillow co or that our tweets about it are exaggerations about what's happening… they will find out @ 6pm ET today! — William LeGate (ig: @legate – now, making pillows) (@williamlegate) February 9, 2021

It’s like the “underpants gnomes” episode of “South Park,” but in real life:

Logo started & completed this morning. Manifesto finished. Manufacturing specs under development. Website underway… 6pm ET. pic.twitter.com/KmNPU8XqaC — William LeGate (ig: @legate – now, making pillows) (@williamlegate) February 9, 2021

“Phase 1: Manifesto finished. Phase 2: […]. Phase 3: Profit!”

Tune in at 6:00!