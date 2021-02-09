David Hogg’s alleged pillow company put out the word that they’re looking to hire a designer to create a logo and it has to be completed by noon today:
Looking for top-tier designer who has availability within next 3 hours – will pay $200 to help us finalize our logo by noon. Already have it more or less done, just need an expert's eye re: spacing. Respond with link to portfolio, if interested.
— William LeGate (ig: @legate – now, making pillows) (@williamlegate) February 9, 2021
It’s a rush job because there’s a Washington Post “exclusive” on the company and the paper is on deadline:
Actually, really need it closer to next 2 hours, to be honest. WaPo needs it ASAP for their exclusive feature story.
— William LeGate (ig: @legate – now, making pillows) (@williamlegate) February 9, 2021
They’ve reportedly found someone:
Hired – thank you everyone.
— William LeGate (ig: @legate – now, making pillows) (@williamlegate) February 9, 2021
You get what you pay for?
$200 for a corporate logo design. Like I said we're getting a live look into people who have never started anything in their lives or know how to pay people their worth.
"Top tier designer" for $200 on a rush job. https://t.co/eKZi7ENljJ
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 9, 2021
Anyway, we’ll find out more at 6:00 p.m. today when the story drops:
It's funny how some people still think we're joking about this pillow co or that our tweets about it are exaggerations about what's happening… they will find out @ 6pm ET today!
— William LeGate (ig: @legate – now, making pillows) (@williamlegate) February 9, 2021
It’s like the “underpants gnomes” episode of “South Park,” but in real life:
Logo started & completed this morning.
Manifesto finished.
Manufacturing specs under development.
Website underway…
6pm ET. pic.twitter.com/KmNPU8XqaC
— William LeGate (ig: @legate – now, making pillows) (@williamlegate) February 9, 2021
“Phase 1: Manifesto finished. Phase 2: […]. Phase 3: Profit!”
Tune in at 6:00!
Yes.
6pm EST // 3pm PST
Washington Post has the exclusive. https://t.co/6n0Hm5nHBY
— William LeGate (ig: @legate – now, making pillows) (@williamlegate) February 9, 2021