Damn, it feels good to be a Democrat!

No one knows that better today than Joe Biden, who’s “you ain’t black” comments would haunt him for eternity if he were a Republican.

With a handful of exceptions, Biden’s largely getting a pass from the liberal blue-check community.

Here are just some of our blue-checked moral betters who have no problem whatsoever with Biden’s racism:

So @JoeBiden made a gaffe about being black. It happens, he is well-meaning. Trump makes hundreds worse every day. It's news because @JoeBiden does it so seldom. Here is the political consequence: it makes Biden that much more likely now to pick @KamalaHarris as his VP. — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) May 22, 2020

Vice President Biden has a lifetime of friendship with and service to African-American voters. He does not, obviously, mean to offend them. But that joke will have offended some. @KamalaHarris has always been at the top of the list. Her chances just went up a little further. — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) May 22, 2020

Let’s try an exercise today where non-Black people refrain from injecting themselves into Black people’s comments with their thoughts on how Black people should feel 🤗 You’re not entitled to our space either physically or psychologically 🤫 — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) May 22, 2020

I empathize so deeply with the Biden folks today. Remember hot sauce-gate? Yeah. — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) May 22, 2020

On Biden "you ain't black" comments, @patrickgaspard: "I understand the intv was testy, & there's a generational challenge, but I know when it comes time to really litigate the campaign, there's a thoughtfulness Joe Biden will demonstrate that wasn't demonstrated in the intv." — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) May 22, 2020

Come on. Biden’s ‘you ain’t black’ comment was clearly a joke.https://t.co/9QI3nnXtlr — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) May 22, 2020

Biden's #YouAintBlack line was wrong. That said, the delusional, craving for fame, Black Trump supporters will jump on this and ignore the racist policies/rhetoric coming from their president. Fox News will also eat it up, ignoring their history. Their outrage is insincere. pic.twitter.com/P3ocnRgyqW — Clay Cane (@claycane) May 22, 2020

Me watching white folks act outraged on behalf of black folks because Biden said “if you vote for Trump, you ain’t black” … as if these same white folks are in any position to speak about black identity or the black experience pic.twitter.com/PQq9VfCnmR — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 22, 2020

The issue wasn’t what Joe Biden said, because it was accurate. The issue was that it came from Biden. It also was clearly a joke that didn’t land. But I’m wondering where all this outrage was yesterday when y’all president declared his public devotion to a Nazi sympathizer. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 22, 2020

Now, it’s the TRUTH. And you ain’t black https://t.co/Y1eJpHEcOo — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) May 22, 2020

Leave it the black People to decide what we think about what Joe Biden said, we don’t need your help https://t.co/eoUI81oVKQ — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) May 22, 2020

#YouAintBlack is cesspool of grifters, coons, right wing nuts sho don’t care about black people anyway looking for gotcha points, and people still salty they don’t have their candidate in the race A bunch of toxicity looking for more of the same cocktail to wet their lips — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) May 22, 2020

100K are dead, 36K could have been avoided. Miss me with that trivial Joe Biden #YouAintBlack gotcha trash. Get a ladder and find some higher fruit simps — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) May 22, 2020

I've said it before & I'll say it again: @JoeBiden is gonna be Joe Biden regardless of what you think. And personally, that's why I like him. He is real. He is authentic. And he has gone through far too much in his life to give a shit what blue checks say about him on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/EeWk71pqaG — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 22, 2020

So the pro-Trump set are aggrieved over Joe Biden’s ‘You ain’t black’ hyperbole? Have you SEEN the bullshit your candidate says on the regular?! — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) May 22, 2020

Plenty more where that came from.

White guy tells black Americans not to care about Biden’s racist comments telling them if they are black or not because Trump makes bull***t comments all the time. https://t.co/J6cJ7gsLmS — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 22, 2020

On the whiteness scale of 1 to translucent, this dude is an 11. And he's blowing off Biden's racist comments. https://t.co/tEt3tzhoxN — RBe (@RBPundit) May 22, 2020

I mean who doesn't love an old white guy mocking the intelligence of an entire community telling them they aren't really black if they don't vote for him. Authenticity. https://t.co/tQf7T4wSMT — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 22, 2020

Joe Biden may be a hot mess, but there are definitely perks.

