When we originally saw this clip of Joe Biden telling a black man he wasn’t black if he wasn’t voting for him we thought there was NO WAY it could be real. NOBODY is that stupid or horrible, right? Especially not if that person wants to run for president.

But then we saw Bret Baier tweet about it and welp …

This morning on “The Breakfast Club” – the presumptive Democratic nominee @JoeBiden said this- “If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." 🤔 — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) May 22, 2020

Here it is.

This is disgusting. Joe Biden: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black." pic.twitter.com/UvYZTjcPqZ — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 22, 2020

It IS disgusting.

And it’s REAL.

Here is the full video:

Hey, Biden is a Democrat. This is who they are and this is what they do. They assume black Americans (and women, minorities, LGBTQ, those with disabilities, etc.) will vote for them no matter what, so they don’t really even try when they’re talking to and engaging with them. Clearly, Biden thinks he’s this man’s ‘bro,’ and can get real with him.

Or something.

When in reality it’s one of the most horrible, cringy damn things we’ve ever seen.

“Get back on the plantation, black folk.” -Joe Biden — Attack Snake (@MingusYaDingus) May 22, 2020

Sort of reminds us of that whole, ‘they’re gonna put you all back in chains’ quote.

Every Joe Biden sound bite is a campaign ad for Trump… — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) May 22, 2020

Look fat, you ain't black. Joe 2020 — Phil (@philllosoraptor) May 22, 2020

This from the guy who said "they'll put you back in chains." Stating that blacks are chained to the Democrat Party or they don't exist. — 🇺🇸 Defeat The Left -Text TRUMP to 88022 🇺🇸 (@AlexDavid1776) May 22, 2020

That should say it all America — Christopher (@Christo25633452) May 22, 2020

Interesting. So, the DNC assigns black cards? I thought that was a nature thing? Learn something each and every day. — Clint Boswell (@BoswellTheClint) May 22, 2020

I wouldn't believe it was real, if I didn't just hear him say it. What a disgrace. — Duff Armstrong (@duff_armstrong) May 22, 2020

Wow! The true color comes out of Biden !! — TK (@TKPvikings) May 22, 2020

Oh, Joe … dude. WOW.

He just made Trump a campaign ad for free.

***

