Yup, ladies and gents, Rep. Eric Swalwell stepped up and put yet another quarter in the nut-punching machine. After the sad, pathetic, EMBARRASSING way his presidential campaign ended you’d think he’d have figured out this is NOT a winning strategy but nope.
They never learn.
Which is great for Twitchy.
But not so great for Eric … sort of like his fart heard all around the world.
Look at this garbage:
BREAKING: We've lost 90,000 lives to Trump's incompetence.
They can't vote. Will you?#VoteForYourLife https://t.co/IzrgcmAnhG pic.twitter.com/p5lhHQi8Yk
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 20, 2020
We’re almost embarrassed for Eric.
Almost.
What a powerful, moving ad. And there are more than 90,000 of those stories.
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 20, 2020
She’s almost as awful as Swalwell.
Almost.
The word of the day is ‘almost.’ Heh
Kristy Swanson was less than impressed with Eric’s sh*t ad, and considering Twitter has supposedly been locking accounts for sharing false COVID information they should have locked Eric for this one, right?
How is a tweet like this not in violation? I mean seriously.👇🏼 https://t.co/Np7KiWjUQb
— Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) May 21, 2020
He responded (sorry):
I know, right! It has @realDonaldTrump calling #coronavirus a “hoax.” Why is he allowed to do that? I’m with you. https://t.co/PDnBrsbiY2
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 21, 2020
He never called it a hoax, you nob.
Even Snopes has admitted as much.
Yeah yeah, he’s not the sharpest tool in the shed …
Getting Karensplained by Swalwell totally gave me the heebie-jeebies.
I think I’ll go mow the lawn. https://t.co/Wn53s9wa2Z
— Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) May 21, 2020
Yeah, creepy.
Chad Felix Greene also called Eric out:
You are a very bad person who exploits tragedy for petty politics.
This is how you will be remembered.
This is who you are. https://t.co/DuzWwxFGLr
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 21, 2020
This is a lie.
And easy-to-disprove lie.
A well-documented, well-known, embarrassing lie.
By your own standard, *you* should be removed from Twitter.
Crazy though that free speech *allows* you do to so without consequence. 🤷♂️ https://t.co/G4k4vtb3rZ
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 21, 2020
❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 21, 2020
Umm …
You are the most accomplished self-owning politician in history. https://t.co/NTky7czEAa
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 21, 2020
A Democratic Congressman responded to being accused of lying about the President and the global pandemic by calling the accuser a 'snowflake.'
The assumption being that expecting him not to lie is an unreasonable and whiny overreaction.
🤷♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 21, 2020
And Democrats wonder why Biden was the best they could do.
EL OH EL.
***
