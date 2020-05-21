Yup, ladies and gents, Rep. Eric Swalwell stepped up and put yet another quarter in the nut-punching machine. After the sad, pathetic, EMBARRASSING way his presidential campaign ended you’d think he’d have figured out this is NOT a winning strategy but nope.

They never learn.

Which is great for Twitchy.

But not so great for Eric … sort of like his fart heard all around the world.

Look at this garbage:

We’re almost embarrassed for Eric.

Almost.

She’s almost as awful as Swalwell.

Almost.

The word of the day is ‘almost.’ Heh

Trending

Kristy Swanson was less than impressed with Eric’s sh*t ad, and considering Twitter has supposedly been locking accounts for sharing false COVID information they should have locked Eric for this one, right?

He responded (sorry):

He never called it a hoax, you nob.

Even Snopes has admitted as much.

Yeah yeah, he’s not the sharpest tool in the shed …

Yeah, creepy.

Chad Felix Greene also called Eric out:

Umm …

And Democrats wonder why Biden was the best they could do.

EL OH EL.

***

Related:

Sit DOWN: Undercover Huber uses Steele dossier to shut Rachel Maddow DOWN for trying to keep RUSSIA conspiracy alive

‘Sorry, can’t hear you over the SOUND of my bacon frying’: NYT lecturing people about not eating meat goes oh SO very wrong

Release the GRETCHEN! Ron Fournier uses Michigan to take a swing at Trump and accidentally TKOs Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDEric SwalwellJennifer RubinKristy SwansonTrump