Rachel Maddow is the QUEEN of Russian conspiracies which is probably because, at this point in the game, it’s really all she has left. She invested so much time and effort into Russia being the one thing that took Trump down … well, that and his tax returns.

Remember that debacle?

You’d think she’d eventually learn her lesson but nope.

“Democrats called on Johnson to schedule ‘defensive briefings’ with intelligence officials to prevent the committee from disseminating potentially false information planted by Russian intelligence services.” https://t.co/073cVEQQnd — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) May 20, 2020

*sigh*

So desperate.

Enter Undercover Huber:

Adam Schiff read the Steele dossier into the House Congressional record, and Senate Dems were communicating with Steele through a Russian oligarch’s and Foreign Minister lobbyist and you cheered them all on. Sit down https://t.co/igyR9OyO9b — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 20, 2020

Take all the seats, Rachel.

And then when you’ve taken all of those seats, let’s find you some more to take.

I was wondering what they were going to go with. They chose "potentially false information planted by Russians". — MichelleLeigh (@B0mbChe11e) May 20, 2020

Projection?

She’s got him this time FOR SURE!! This time FOR SURE!!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wGxayw0ER2 — Layne Q (@LayneQuincy) May 20, 2020

IT’S OVER THIS TIME!

Oh, wait.

Nope.

It's about money. Maddow became very rich off of this hoax. — The White House is running this (@hbxy9) May 20, 2020

Mic drop Undercover Huber! — Senior Chief (@GeorgeSneakup) May 20, 2020

Rachel and the Wapo have harder heads than coconuts. — Save the country (@Savethecountry7) May 20, 2020

That’s purty hard.

Seriously, @JohnWHuber, you were already my hero even before you rekt @maddow. Not sure what category to put you in now. — November Fox (@NovemberFox4) May 21, 2020

She doesn't do news–according to her–just entertainment…fleecing lefty sheeple — Tom Hogan (@SteppinTom) May 20, 2020

We are somewhat entertained but not by her exactly.

You know what else makes this narrative kind of pointless? Trump didn't do anything to help Russia that I can think of. Russia is a hot mess. — dpriest (@dpriest) May 20, 2020

And so is Rachel, so it works out nicely.

***

Related:

‘Sorry, can’t hear you over the SOUND of my bacon frying’: NYT lecturing people about not eating meat goes oh SO very wrong

Release the GRETCHEN! Ron Fournier uses Michigan to take a swing at Trump and accidentally TKOs Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Numbers. Don’t. Lie! Brit Hume’s back-and-forth with COVID-Karens about lockdowns is BRUTAL (then he shares GREAT thread)