Rachel Maddow is the QUEEN of Russian conspiracies which is probably because, at this point in the game, it’s really all she has left. She invested so much time and effort into Russia being the one thing that took Trump down … well, that and his tax returns.

Remember that debacle?

You’d think she’d eventually learn her lesson but nope.

*sigh*

So desperate.

Enter Undercover Huber:

Take all the seats, Rachel.

And then when you’ve taken all of those seats, let’s find you some more to take.

Projection?

IT’S OVER THIS TIME!

Oh, wait.

Nope.

That’s purty hard.

We are somewhat entertained but not by her exactly.

And so is Rachel, so it works out nicely.

***

