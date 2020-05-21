Brit Hume continues on his quest to offer the other side to the COVID closings that the legacy media refuse to share since it doesn’t support their ‘orange man must be destroyed’ narrative. From the beginning, after the first two weeks the govt. requested from Americans to ‘flatten the curve’, Brit has been pushing back against the clearly disastrous solution of shutting down the country and as a consequence, shutting down the economy.

And our schools.

Our kids have paid such a huge price, especially graduating seniors in both high school and college.

We still haven’t seen a study showing even one elderly person infected by a child (if you have one please send it our way!).

WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIIIIIIIIE, BRIT!

RUUUUUUN FOR YOUR LIIIIIIIVES.

Hrm … of course, we remember those diseases but …

Nooooope.

Brit was on a roll because after this back-and-forth he shared a short thread from Justin Hart showing COVID’s hospitalization rates peaked over a month ago.

Especially in New York and California:

We’re thinking most of America is done ‘giving it just two more weeks.’

