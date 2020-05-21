Gosh, Ron, we bet the last time Trump was in Michigan we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic where most of the country had been shut down for months on end … what was he thinking when he wrote this?

You know what? We don’t really wanna know.

Last time ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ was in Michigan, the Obama recovery was holding. Unemployment was around 3% Now it’s at 22%

https://t.co/ZvqczbXUB6 — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) May 21, 2020

If the media think people in the midwest are too dumb to realize WHY the unemployment rate is what it is right now they’ve got another think coming.

I'll play your game. Michigan shouldn't have elected a Democrat governor. Under the past Republican the unemployment rate was around 3%. That's how this game is played, right? — China Must Pay (@FeistyMonk) May 21, 2020

They understand a Governor is responsible for the state’s well-being, right?

So you're saying that the Dem governor did a terrible job with the economy she inherited? — Captain Oblivious Stranger (@lone_rides) May 21, 2020

So Big Gretch is destroying your economy, ignored the 2018 report about failing dams, and the only thing you tweet about is Orange Man Bad. A grown man broken by Trump. — scott coleman (@bandphan) May 21, 2020

But the Governor was the one that shut down the state and put all of those people out of work right? — 1000thghost (@1000thghostauto) May 21, 2020

You lost me and my giving any serious consideration to your point, at “the Obama recovery”. — SMartin (@SusBriMartin) May 21, 2020

Cute how it was Obama’s economy until it went to sh*t, right?

These people.

You seem to know a lot about nothing. Nice spin — TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) May 21, 2020

Thanks to the media for shutting everything down. Way to go guys! — Denise (@deniseschrupp) May 21, 2020

You know, ppl quarantined doesn’t give them much time or space to, you know, work? — Cory C ن (@Cory_Chiarelli) May 21, 2020

What changed? Oh right, a global pandemic. And they put a tyrant in the governor's office. — Bill Mc7 (@BillMc7) May 21, 2020

It’s like they don’t think people will understand what’s really happened; and they wonder why so many of the ‘little people’ hate them.

Yes, electing a Democrat governor was a big mistake. — Muscles Rothschild (@MusclesRothsch1) May 21, 2020

Poor Gretch … sorry, Gretchen.

Ron owes her an apology, don’t you think?

