Kamala Harris is SO upset about people calling the #WuhanVirus the #WuhanVirus, even though the damn thing came from Wuhan, that she took up valuable legislative time to put forward a resolution ‘condemning’ the term

Democrats.

Right?

Anywho, James Woods took time from his busy schedule being awesome to send Kamala a ‘letter’ of sorts on Twitter:

From The Daily Caller:

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris introduced a resolution last week calling on the Senate to condemn the term “Wuhan virus” as racist.

The resolution, introduced May 14, describes the terms “Chinese Virus,” “Wuhan Virus,” and “Kung-flu” as “anti-Asian terminology and rhetoric” that “have perpetuated anti-Asian stigma.” The resolution on the Senate to condemn “all forms of anti-Asian sentiment as related to COVID–19,” including “all manifestations or expressions of racism, xenophobia, discrimination, anti-Asian sentiment, scapegoating, and ethnic or religious intolerance.”

HA HA HA HA HA

Trending

Must be nice to worry more about what we call a virus than the damage it’s done to our people and our country.

What a maroon.

No, not really.

When they can stop trying to unseat a duly elected president.

You know what, probably not even then, unfortunately.

***

