Maybe AOC missed it, but the government literally wouldn’t let the working class go to work but you know, capitalism is the real villain here.

Or something.

Ugh, it is actually painful to try and make sense of her tweets …

Really great system we got here. Can’t imagine why anyone would question how beneficial or sustainable it is for the working class https://t.co/SiIX55NRX9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 21, 2020

AOC rooting against success so she can impose socialism. Classy.

Thank goodness we live in a capitalistic country where we are not dependent upon the government to provide for us. Look at how poorly they’ve handled ‘paying’ Americans who lost their jobs when governors shut down their states. This is the world AOC wants for America, and she’s not bright enough to realize her point about the evil rich guys still making money is not a bad thing. But you know, working class yadda yadda yadda.

Well, if we are going to enact the green new deal and Medicare for all you will need a lot more billionaires with a lot more billions to be able to tax them to cover for all your important priorities. https://t.co/xJRKv80mU9 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 21, 2020

Who will pay for all of those expensive programs, Sandy?

Pay your taxes — JJ (@JJBranchaud) May 21, 2020

Heh.

There is no working class when people can't work. — lightspeed_outlaw (@breakonthru234) May 21, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Yes. And it’s the democrats who did this. Thank you for pointing this out! — Deplorable Housewives (@DeplorableWives) May 21, 2020

Democrats have done a bang-up job, indeed.

Amazon has sustained myself and my family during this shutdown, but keep yelling at the sun, moron. — The Last Bewildered Samurai (@SilverPatriot1) May 21, 2020

Are you serious? It’s because the government shut down all small businesses and only let the big corporations like: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Costco… stay open. It’s not rocket science. #ReopenAmericaNow — Morgan Murtaugh (@morganmurtaugh) May 21, 2020

BUT SOCIALISM GOOD!

CAPITALISM BAD!

Do you honestly think that the rich arent going to win no matter what system you use? Just with socialism 90% of us could be destitute and miserable. Great plan. — Mac (@JewDawg) May 21, 2020

OMG. I cannot believe you would bring attention to a Bezos story! Amazon is hiring like crazy and you chased them away from your district! Lordy Lordy that was a CLM (Career Limiting Move). pic.twitter.com/tUQJsvpWZF — BifGristle ⭐⭐⭐ I FOLLOW BACK (@BifGristle) May 21, 2020

Yeah that Jeff Bezos is a gigantic dick for facilitating a service that helped millions of families during this global pandemic — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) May 21, 2020

You voted yes to get them richer — Marie Fonseca 🔥🅰️🌹 (@TheMarieFonseca) May 21, 2020

The system you envision would be the ruin of us all. — Stacie Cohen (@stacieco13) May 21, 2020

And that’s putting it mildly.

