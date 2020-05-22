Count Pulitzer Prize-winning “1619 Project” architect Nikole Hannah-Jones among those brave lefty souls out there defending Joe Biden and his “you ain’t black” remarks today. But her defense is particularly special, which is why we’re dedicating a whole post to it.

Behold:

Tweet quickly deleted by Nikole Hannah-Jones: pic.twitter.com/KDgqMVAz0a — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 22, 2020

Wonder why she’d delete something like that.

Ok, deleting because the racist trolls are here. Screenshot and carry on. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 22, 2020

You can hide their replies and mute them. — Robert Love (@RoberteLove) May 22, 2020

Yes, but just don't feel like giving racists the playground of my mentions. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 22, 2020

Yeah, wouldn’t want any “racists” to get all up in her mentions.

Oh, *they're* the racist. Right. — John Blackout (@ReigningBrain) May 22, 2020

Of course.

She deleted the original tweet but blue checkmark twitter is ITCHING to defend Biden this morning pic.twitter.com/KbTed5kH6l — Devin (@devinob245) May 22, 2020

Yeah, ok. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 22, 2020

OK what, Nikole?

What does this mean? — Genie Lauren's #FastLife (@MoreAndAgain) May 22, 2020

It means when black folks asked if Obama was black enough they weren't asking about his genetics or how much black "blood" he had, they were asking about his politics. They were asking if his politics were in line with black politics. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 22, 2020

It means when black folks asked if Obama was black enough they weren't asking about his genetics or how much black "blood" he had, they were asking about his politics. They were asking if his politics were in line with black politics. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 22, 2020

One can be black but your politics do not align with the way the vast majority of black people feel about political issues. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 22, 2020

This is what you think Joe Biden was getting at, with his comment? — Genie Lauren's #FastLife (@MoreAndAgain) May 22, 2020

I don't think he was saying you are not racially black, or racially black enough if you vote for Trump. I think he was speaking about politics, yes. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 22, 2020

He, to me at least, was clearly saying no black person would vote for a white nationalist with his policies. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 22, 2020

Suuuuuuuuuure.

As a response to an interviewer saying, "please come back, we have more questions?" — Genie Lauren's #FastLife (@MoreAndAgain) May 22, 2020

Leave Nikole alone!

Twitter is so amazing pic.twitter.com/T3V6joPg92 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 22, 2020

She’s a peach, isn’t she?

In any case, despite her effort to memory-hole her horrendously awful take, she can’t memory-hole the responses to it.

This is the most nuanced No true Scotsman argument I've seen in a bit. I should use it for working class who vote against their interest. Yes, they're Economically working class, but they're not Politically working class and we all know it. pic.twitter.com/OnHMo9T89O — krobserver (@KRObserver) May 22, 2020

'We all know this but if you don't know what it means it isn't for you' is precisely the sort of logic I would expect from someone working the 1619 Project. https://t.co/YqvjrmBnaf — Dodd (@Amuk3) May 22, 2020

Pulitzer Prize winner appears to support how whites are allowed more freedom of thought than blacks. If you're white, you're allowed to be liberal or conservative. If you're black, you will be marginalized and demeaned unless you think the way the powers that be say you must. https://t.co/gO6HxNTemb — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 22, 2020

Now that you've categorized the blacks you should do the real Jews and the real women next! Cant wait to see what comes out of your mouth with that one pic.twitter.com/319FyMjsY7 — alaine🤠 (@alainebjh) May 22, 2020

cant wait for kids to receive their history education from this person — Nick Rock (@astoldbyNGR) May 22, 2020

Right?