It’s Pulitzer Prize Day, you guys! Let’s see who’s been honored with this prestigious award:

Yes, congratulations to Nikole Hannah-Jones, the genius behind the 1619 Project:

The 1619 Project is full of more holes than a wheel of Swiss cheese, but it had the right message so let’s throw a Pulitzer at it.

Wheeeee!

You almost have to laugh at this point. It’s just so stupidly predictable.

Mission accomplished.

She certainly earned it.

