Lotta lefties out there defending Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” remarks today, including his own senior adviser Symone D. Sanders:

Which is what makes this rebuttal to Sanders from fellow leftie Roxane Gay so notable:

Trending

So at least there are a few liberals out there willing to acknowledge that what Joe Biden said was racist and wrong.

It’s not.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blackJoe BidenRoxane GaySymone D. Sanders