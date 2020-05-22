While Joe Biden’s rapid response director is reluctant to face his boss’ “you ain’t black” comments head-on, at least Biden’s senior adviser Symone D. Sanders is tackling it directly.

In her own special way, of course:

It was just a joke, you guys. He’s not really racist, he just says racist things! Also Trump.

If you think what Joe Biden said was racist, you’re actually the racist. Probably.

Parting food for thought:

