Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” comments are making the rounds, though you’d never know it if you were only paying attention to the media Old Guard. Or if you were watching his rapid response director’s Twitter feed.

They way @AndrewBatesNC is rapidly responding to The Breakfast Club interview is by rapidly retweeting clips from every other Biden interview that's not that one. — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 22, 2020

Seriously, this is the Biden material that’s on Andrew Bates’ timeline today:

First to @NBCNews: @JoeBiden's campaign launched a new digital ad charging that Pres. Trump has reacted to the pandemic like a “deer in the headlights" & has been "too scared to act, too panicked to tell the truth, too weak to lead. Read & watch it here: https://t.co/NNVCicl1XF — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) May 22, 2020

New ad, “Deer in the headlights”: “Panicked at the thought of what a stock market collapse could mean to his re-election, [Trump] failed to act and the virus got out of control and shut down the nation and crushed the economy.” https://t.co/begTXna50t — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) May 22, 2020

"Today would’ve been my uncle Harvey Milk’s 90th birthday. This November, we can carry on his legacy. In @JoeBiden, we have the opportunity to stand on Harvey’s shoulders and continue his life’s work." We are so grateful, @StuartMilk. 🏳️‍🌈 #HarveyMilkDayhttps://t.co/RL76Xezgsh — Jamal Brown (@JTOBrown) May 22, 2020

"Too weak to lead" and "deer in headlights." Some more pointed language from @JoeBiden camp about @realDonaldTrump in new digital ad, via @MariannaNBCNews https://t.co/tRi8AFzTM9 — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) May 22, 2020

.@JoeBiden on @CNBC says he still plans to reverse Trump tax cut and raise capital gains tax. "Let's use the money to invest in the middle class. … I've got a novel idea? How about some relief for Main Street?" — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) May 22, 2020

"My tax policy is based on a simple proposition –

stop rewarding wealth and start rewarding work." — @JoeBiden on @CNBC right now with @andrewrsorkin — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) May 22, 2020

Last night on the @colbertlateshow, @JoeBiden rips into Trump’s response to the crisis, telling @StephenAtHome: "People are dying because of this negligence and it has to stop." https://t.co/gqlaGElRgE — Matt Hill (@thematthill) May 22, 2020

" I tell you what, if one is found, I would make sure that every single person in America is able to get a vaccine period, without any cost," @JoeBiden says on @CNBC — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) May 22, 2020

"The silence on our part has been devastating," Biden says when asked about China taking steps to further crack down on government protests in Hong Kong. Says he'd be at the UN with his ambassador now calling them out, hits Trump for his affection for authoritarians — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) May 22, 2020

Asked if he would break up Amazon, Biden says: "I think Amazon should start paying their taxes? I don't think any company, I don't give a damn how big they are, Lord Almighty, should absolutely be in a position where they pay no tax." — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) May 22, 2020

.@JoeBiden on @SquawkCNBC: "What about those stores along Main Street in those small cities and towns?…The biggest corporate bailout in American history is asking next to nothing of corporate America…I am focused on keeping people employed…We can build back better." pic.twitter.com/5CLf4vONvQ — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) May 22, 2020

The boss telling hard truths to corporate America: "I don't think any company, I don't give a damn how big they are…should be in a position where they pay no taxes and make billions and billions…of dollars…Companies should start paying their employees a decent wage." pic.twitter.com/uO9KbcNxWA — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) May 22, 2020

.@JoeBiden on @CNBC this morning: “The vast majority of American people suffering right now, they don’t measure their public health, their physical security and their economy stability based on the market”https://t.co/VbJuxtBNY2 — Mike Gwin (@MichaelJGwin) May 22, 2020

A president who can't handle a crisis is no president at all. pic.twitter.com/c1vnz3dHsp — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 22, 2020

Watch Joe Biden Turn Tables on Biz Anchor: 'You're the Expert,' How Many Jobs Will Corporate Tax Cuts Create? https://t.co/VXjofRXJCF pic.twitter.com/r5JRLEN5kC — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) May 22, 2020

.@JoeBiden takes on Trump's tax giveaways to Wall Street and big corporations: "Here’s the deal, tell me how many people are investing that tax break they had in new jobs. Give me your numbers, man. Come on. Let’s get real, people are hurting." https://t.co/DKDA5iT98M — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) May 22, 2020

There are also a few tweets about Trump basically killing people by touting hydroxychloroquine.

Guess there are just some things that don’t merit a rapid response.

Catherine Herridge needs to tweet out The Breakfast Club interview so that Biden's team angrily acknowledges it. — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 22, 2020

Ha! Maybe that’ll do the trick!

***

Update: