Say, you know what this COVID19 cluster really needed? Some self-important finger-wagging from David Axelrod.

Lucky for us, he came through while watching Donald Trump’s COVID19 press conference this evening:

Here is the reality. 100 Americans died today from this disease for the first time, the exponential increase the models predicted and is expected to continue. As the WHO said, the pandemic is gaining momentum.

You can’t spin that. You have to confront it — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 23, 2020

Well, the WHO didn’t actually confront it until it was too late, and their response has basically been to parrot ChiCom propaganda.

Also, what, exactly, have Democrats done to confront the crisis, other than offer up shameless partisan spin (with plenty of help from the media, of course)?

Then why are Democrats blocking economic relief? https://t.co/ofsiusbtIq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 23, 2020

Then why did Schumer and Pelosi derail the relief bill? — Ricky Roller (@kingminion5) March 23, 2020

Could it be that Schumer, Pelosi, et al. are more concerned with scoring cheap political points than with actually helping Americans who are suffering?

I bet you know someone who knows someone who could talk Pelosi off the crazy partisan ledge…. https://t.co/CHz0ChFxjw — Dodd (@Amuk3) March 23, 2020

How about you talk to your fellow Dems about holding up virus relief for their own pork projects? — E. P. (@replatina9) March 23, 2020

Why is Schumer and Pelosi blocking relief until they get their wish list of progressive demands passed then? — WWIII Lieutenant (@DribblingExca) March 23, 2020

That’s nice David. Your friends are holding up hospital funding and individual checks for a first whack at the New Green Hoax. Maybe talk to them. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) March 23, 2020

Seems to us that Democrats are the ones whose priorities are really in need of being confronted.

Tell your Democratic colleagues about that body count so they stop the blatant ideological blackmail and pass the Goddamn Bill before all businesses are bankrupt & our gravediggers overwhelmed. https://t.co/HNlIsbfoxX — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 23, 2020

We’ll even chip in for the broom, David.

