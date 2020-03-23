Now’s not the time to play politics. Which means, of course, that Democrats are playing politics.

Exhibit 729173949: Nancy Pelosi. Here’s what she’s up to:

House Dems circulate 1,119-page stimulus bill – entitled the Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act – that Pelosi will introduce this afternoon. It remains to be seen whether Pelosi takes this up for a vote or uses this as leverage to push Senate to move closer to House — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2020

House Dem aide says the latest bill text is now 1,400 pages. The 1,119-page bill was a previous version — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2020

But back to the whole “leverage” thing. Is that really what this is about for Democrats? Leverage?

Sadly, yes.

Leveraging during a crisis, 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/nucV0a51T4 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 23, 2020

lmao politicians playing leverage game while americans dying d — Coronan the Barbarian (@doomercritus) March 23, 2020

Disgusting. Playing politics In a crisis. — Capital Pockets (@CapitalPockets) March 23, 2020

Do they know they keep saying the quiet part out loud? https://t.co/xfw4Yp9sLu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 23, 2020

Do they care?

Pelosi's #COVID19 bill is 1,119 pages and contains provisions for "conducting risk-limiting audits of results of elections" so yeah it's really very focused on the crisis at hand.🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Q6axBi14lZ — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

It also bails out the postal service. pic.twitter.com/cy9GYoK7zj — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

Also, guys, let's maybe focus on restricting stock buybacks and executive compensation with taxpayer loans and save the woke-scolding for later? pic.twitter.com/6iv0TKbbwU — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

Ah, yes, requiring early voting will save us all from #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/Gwg4Tcyjx5 — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

But Democrats are the ones who care about Americans’ well being or something.

This is a new level of disgusting politics, even for Pelosi. Read this whole thread to see how Democrats are using this public health crisis as an excuse to sneak through their failed liberal policies. Americans are desperate for help, not partisan politics. https://t.co/YoqANDduaN — Jim DeMint (@JimDeMint) March 23, 2020