If you listen to Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, they only pulled their last-minute stunt to block a coronavirus economic rescue bill from proceeding to a vote because Dems decided the parts written by Republicans didn’t do enough to address the needs of those financially affected most by the outbreak.

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton is the latest to expose the games congressional Democrats are trying to play while the crisis worsens:

Prepare to get angry:

Rahm Emanuel once said “never let a crisis go to waste” and the congressional Democrats adhere faithfully to that advice no matter who’s getting hurt while they play their games.

Maybe Senate Dems are trying to help with that “leverage” Pelosi’s always after.

As do we.

