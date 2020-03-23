Imagine using something like the coronavirus to push your crap agenda.

Shame on Democrats.

They keep babbling about how they blocked some magical ‘Trump Slush Fund’ (which has been debunked a LOT) when in reality they’ve blocked actual relief Americans desperately need RIGHT NOW. Not tomorrow, not the day after, NOW.

This is what they really blocked:

Here is what @SenSchumer and @SpeakerPelosi are blocking: $1,200-PP, $2,400-Couple, $500-Child

$250 Billion-Unemployment Insurance

$350 B-Small Business Loan Program

$100 B-Hospitals

$11 B-Vaccines

$4.5 B-CDC

$20 B-Veterans Healthcare

$12 B-K12 Education

$5 B-FEMA

$10 B-Airports pic.twitter.com/MTuUh0ESXt — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 23, 2020

Unemployment insurance, small business loans, hospitals, vaccines, K-12, veterans … those monsters!

Really Chucks and Nan? THIS is when you want to play games?

Put the damn windmills and union nonsense on hold, folks, and get to work.

Time to save America and her people.

Promise, you all can go back to being miserable, partisan, as*holes when we come out on the other side of this crisis but until then, quit d*ckin’ around and get it done.

They ought to be ashamed. Unconscionable. So many Americans scrambling to keep their businesses open & workers losing their jobs & this is what they do. — shelley (@scinaz) March 23, 2020

It really is disgusting, right?

No shame.

***

