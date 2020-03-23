Democrats are holding American lives hostage to push for their agenda items and platform. You know, we write a lot of snark about Democrats caring more about power than people but this crap right here, this proves it.

Guy Benson spoke with a GOP aide, and you’ll never guess what Schumer and Pelosi are demanding over HELPING AMERICANS:

Via senior GOP aide, Schumer/Pelosi now pushing these demands amid pandemic-fueled economic collapse: 1) Unprecedented collective bargaining powers for unions

2) Increased fuel emissions standards for airlines

3) Expansion of wind and solar tax credits — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 23, 2020

In other words, Schumer and Pelosi are playing politics while Americans wait for the next coronavirus shoe to drop.

What the Hell does any of that have to do with the coronavirus?

Source writes, “not only are these completely unrelated to the coronavirus epidemic, they could prevent companies from participating in the loan programs altogether—directly causing unnecessary layoffs.” — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 23, 2020

They’re job killers.

So Democrats want to kill more jobs to help Americans.

Gosh, that seems really stupid, right?

Flashback to this quote over the weekend: "This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision," Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) told lawmakers, according to a source on the call. https://t.co/Ux0wUaNctO — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 23, 2020

Terrifying.

And disgusting.

Never. Let. A. Crisis. Go. To. Waste. The Left never tires, never sleeps, never stops planning for more and more government control. — Unhappiest Camper (@UnnhappyCamper) March 23, 2020

Then, as painful and catastrophic as this delay will be, GOP cannot cave this time. In the meantime, cancel their “break” and put through smaller bills addressing the issues individually. Time for an address to the country by the president. — Lala (@lacoolio1) March 23, 2020

“Trump isn’t taking this seriously enough” — Chris (@ctuff2005) March 23, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Those a-holes.

More red tape and regulations, just what Americans need at this time 🤨 — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) March 23, 2020

I'm not an expert, but what does ANY of that have to do with the #ChineseVirus and small businesses and their employees taking the brunt of the economic collapse? — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) March 23, 2020

Not a damn thing.

But Democrats never met a crisis they wouldn’t milk for more power.

