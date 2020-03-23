Kimberley Strassel came out swinging at Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats after Senate Democrats voted to block the very Coronavirus Relief Bill they helped craft over the weekend. Schumer was out trying to call it the ‘McConnell-GOP’ bill because he thinks people are stupid… sadly, his supporters are BUT the rest of America is pissed off.

And they should be.

Democrats want to play politics while average, working Americans hope against hope they don’t lose their jobs this week. Remember this the next time one of these a-holes tells you they care about the working man.

Kimberley Strassel said it best:

Futures down, on Democratic gamesmanship with Senate bill. To play politics now is height of irresponsibility. Pelosi owns this. Again, Ds were part of the Senate crafting—were on board. Now caving to progressive wing—again. At peril of economy. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) March 23, 2020

Pelosi DOES own this.

And it is the height of responsibility.

Schumer was on the Sunday morning shows BRAGGING about their bipartisan efforts to get this done, and then they voted against it?!

I hope Republicans put out names of those Democratic senators who provided advice and proposals (and SUPPORT) for this bill, only to duck and run when Warren and progressive crew complained. The country deserves better leadership than that. Let's separate wheat from chaff. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) March 23, 2020

Hell yeah.

Time to start holding people accountable.

Yes! They need to call out their "colleagues" by name; or share in their infamy. — Theodore (@RefDemo) March 23, 2020

An economic depression helps them in November. — Terry Welty (@terrywelty) March 23, 2020

Considering the economy was Trump’s biggest selling point? Yup.

They are casualties of the “impeachment” hoax. Far Left unhinged after that disastrous fiasco and just can’t seem to let it go not even for the sake of the Country. — Nicholas Chamberas (@NICKBKNYUSA) March 23, 2020

All past sins will be forgiven if the Repubs like Romney for example go hard at the Dem games being played. The R's have a chance of a lifetime here. — LarryTheLeach (@DoucheLeDouche1) March 23, 2020

Republicans are going to have to fight just like Democrats do.

Dirty.

I fear reliance on government and the economic shutdown more than CV. And I’m not an exponential denier like some. We need a plan to get back to work, even if some geographic areas maintain or even step up social distancing. — Gary Wheeler (@gwheeler1) March 23, 2020

At this point, we imagine most Americans feel this way. Sure, the virus is scary but the idea of a complete economic collapse is even scarier.

The economy is going down no matter what they do as long as this lockdown is in place. — Forrest Clinard (@forrestatty) March 23, 2020

Which is why Republicans were looking at the relief as temporary, we need Americans to get back to work.

We need America to get back to being America.

And we need Nancy Pelosi to get out of the damn way.

***

Related:

What media SHOULD be reporting –> Brit Hume shares ANOTHER daily dose of reality with fact-filled thread from U.S. Surgeon General

Target toothbrush grifter David Leavitt sharing video of alleged Trump supporter hoarding paper goods BACKFIRES (watch)

‘But did you READ it though?’ Blue check rages at Hobby Lobby in anti-Christian thread based on company letter she clearly did NOT read