Wouldn’t it be awesome if we actually had a media we could trust to share the news and facts? Especially during a crisis like the coronavirus? Imagine how much better off the country would be if we had more of this from Brit Hume and less of the constant harping and ridiculous drama that is terrifying millions of Americans from the so-called media.

Wait, what? Actual facts from actual experts? Get out of town!

Take a gander.

Most don’t have coronavirus.

But the rest of the media has assured us that the world is ending and that we’re all going to die.

Trending

Wait, this isn’t scary.

How can that be?

Private and public are working together?

SAY IT AIN’T SO.

Strength of our commercial sector.

Reality.

Who’da thunk it?

***

Related:

OOF, talked about mashed taters! Brian Stelter starts his own #DearDiary, claims coronavirus is infecting his dreams

Target toothbrush grifter David Leavitt sharing video of alleged Trump supporter hoarding paper goods BACKFIRES (watch)

‘But did you READ it though?’ Blue check rages at Hobby Lobby in anti-Christian thread based on company letter she clearly did NOT read

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brit humeU.S. Surgeon General