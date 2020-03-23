We find ourselves looking to Brit Hume every day for actual reporting on the coronavirus since the media has gotten even worse (which we didn’t think possible). When the Foreign Minister of State Information for China is retweeting OUR media, yeah, that’s a problem.

This time around, Brit shared a fascinating thread about what REALLY happened with coronavirus testing and why it was delayed.

But we were told over and over again the coronavirus testing delay was Trump’s fault.

Whoda thunk it?

This is long but well worth the read.

The FDA? Color us shocked.

Oh, wait.

So, red tape.

Huh.

Wow.

Keep reading.

Wonder what made them reverse their position?

Hrm.

Wonder if his name rhymes with Bump? Just spitballin’.

Wow again.

Ding ding ding.

And the Left and media had something else they could blame Trump for and terrify the masses with … WTG, FDA.

***

