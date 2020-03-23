No big thing, just the media pushing to censor Trump and the basic head of Chinese propaganda retweeting them.

Psh.

And yes, BRAVO Kyle Griffin. China will be super pleased with your efforts to silence the President of the United States when it comes to talking about the CHINA VIRUS.

Like good little soldiers.

Unreal.

Trending

They are literally helping Communist China.

You’d think getting retweeted by the Chinese State Information Minister would be a wake-up call but nope.

Orange man bad.

Orange man must be punished.

Even if that means helping a bunch of communists while their own country burns.

If we don’t laugh we’ll never stop crying.

Yup, we made a sound VERY close to this.

Good little ChiCom.

Kyle must be so proud.

Ironic AND stupid, right?

***

Related:

‘How crazy is this?!’ Matt Whitlock BURIES Chuck Schumer with his own WORDS for blocking Coronavirus Relief (watch)

‘Pelosi owns THIS’: Kimberley Strassel takes Dems APART for voting against very Coronavirus Relief Bill they helped WRITE

What media SHOULD be reporting –> Brit Hume shares ANOTHER daily dose of reality with fact-filled thread from U.S. Surgeon General

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @redsteezeChinaChinese State Information MinisterLijian ZhaoStephen L. MillerTrump