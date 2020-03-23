No big thing, just the media pushing to censor Trump and the basic head of Chinese propaganda retweeting them.

Psh.

And yes, BRAVO Kyle Griffin. China will be super pleased with your efforts to silence the President of the United States when it comes to talking about the CHINA VIRUS.

Bravo @kylegriffin1 – advocate censorship from @Sulliview like a good little soldier and the Chinese State Information Minister retweets you like a good little soldier. pic.twitter.com/07sUYFVwl2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 23, 2020

Like good little soldiers.

Unreal.

“Turn off the press briefings.” – Margaret Sullivan “Good Idea!” – Communist State Government of China. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 23, 2020

Come get your rations! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 23, 2020

They are literally helping Communist China.

You’d think getting retweeted by the Chinese State Information Minister would be a wake-up call but nope.

Orange man bad.

Orange man must be punished.

Even if that means helping a bunch of communists while their own country burns.

If we don’t laugh we’ll never stop crying.

Gaaaaaa — Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) March 23, 2020

Yup, we made a sound VERY close to this.

Funny how so many people in the media are more concerned with what we shouldn't see than what we should. — Terry Welty (@terrywelty) March 23, 2020

Every loyal pet deserves a pat on the head. — China did this (@jtLOL) March 23, 2020

Good little ChiCom.

He's RTed Kyle multiple times today. — neontaster (@neontaster) March 23, 2020

Kyle must be so proud.

Way to go Kyle! — John Wonderlin (@JohnWonderlin) March 23, 2020

The party of "Russia, Russia, Russia" for three years now openly embracing China's propaganda. — Giuseppe Franco (@viperstrike74) March 23, 2020

Ironic AND stupid, right?

***

Related:

‘How crazy is this?!’ Matt Whitlock BURIES Chuck Schumer with his own WORDS for blocking Coronavirus Relief (watch)

‘Pelosi owns THIS’: Kimberley Strassel takes Dems APART for voting against very Coronavirus Relief Bill they helped WRITE

What media SHOULD be reporting –> Brit Hume shares ANOTHER daily dose of reality with fact-filled thread from U.S. Surgeon General