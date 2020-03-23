Nancy Pelosi piloted the submarine that torpedoed the bipartisan COVID19 relief bill. And the New York Times editorial board is on it.

Well, they’re on it in the only way the New York Times editorial board really can be on it:

The only question we have is: What took them so long?

its an Opinion piece cmon — Harry Green (@nutjob52) March 23, 2020

It's the paper's editorial board. The paper can be criticized for the editorials put out by the paper's editorial board. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 23, 2020

And this is the same New York Times editorial board that proudly includes the likes of Mara Gay.

Maybe this was written by the New York Times Editorial Board member who thought Michael Bloomberg could just give every American a million dollars. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 23, 2020

The paper not only can be criticized for the editorials put out by their editorial board; they should be criticized. They deserve to be criticized.

Just as confused as you are. pic.twitter.com/Pw7p4wXhdk — Ken Farnaso (@KLF) March 23, 2020

Please join me on this incredible journey. pic.twitter.com/OM7zFzSNeO — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 23, 2020

They’ve come a long way, baby.

This is actually insane (and a lie) from The New York Times ed board pic.twitter.com/a7Xgh0LlI6 — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) March 23, 2020

Leave it to the @nytimes to allow an absolute lie to be printed… and no less by their own editorial board. This is bad for journalism and print media as a whole. Democrats blocked the Coronavirus bill. Today’s vote record, for reference. pic.twitter.com/hkUL9X6vdQ — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) March 23, 2020

"Republicans are blocking the bill because they haven't agreed to what the Democrats want, and have therefore forced the Democrats to block the bill" is a genuinely inspired piece of rhetorical jujitsu. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 23, 2020

absolutely disgusting… — jrfromdallas (@DallasNYorker) March 23, 2020

“Siri, show me what having absolutely no shame looks like.” Siri: pic.twitter.com/cvtQaTLlr9 — Bartleby (@ElderBartleby) March 23, 2020

Un. F**king. Believable. — Daniel Pennell (@DanPennell) March 23, 2020

It should be unbelievable. But this is the New York Times we’re dealing with, so it’s unfortunately just par for the course.

The NY Times thinks you're stupid enough to fall for Mitch McConnell blocking his own legislation. That's how far gone these people are. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 23, 2020

What an absolute joke. I dare anyone to tell me media isn't the enemy of the people. https://t.co/NHF8HpujuD — RBe (@RBPundit) March 23, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

