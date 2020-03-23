It’s comforting to know that even in these most chaotic of times, we can at least trust our media to deliver the facts fairly and competently.

We kid, of course. Case in point, Politico Congress reporter Kyle Cheney, who, along with Heather Caygle and Melanie Zanona, bravely detailed the stunning bravery of Nancy Pelosi’s shameful political gamesmanship:

Here’s how the “article” kicks off:

After the Senate suffered a crushing setback on efforts to pass a $1.6 trillion coronavirus rescue bill Sunday, Republicans reached for a familiar foe to blame: Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“She’s the speaker of the House, not the speaker of the Senate. We don’t have one,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said angrily after a key procedural vote failed due to Democratic opposition. “We were doing just fine until that intervention.”

As Senate leaders struggled to reach a deal Monday morning, Republicans continued to scapegoat Pelosi, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) blasting the speaker during an early appearance on Fox News and accusing Pelosi of trying to blackmail Republicans with a wish-list of demands. Senior GOP aides were also shopping around Pelosi attack lines under the cloak of anonymity Monday morning.

Just remember who the real victim is here in the COVID19 crisis: Nancy Pelosi. Calling her out for playing politics is just a GOP “security blanket move,” you guys.

Basically, yes.

What matters is that this is Republicans’ fault.

As usual.

Not relevant to the narrative, Becket.

Almost as if journalists have a blind spot when it comes to Democratic garbage.

Ummm, never?

Tags: GOPHeather CaygleKyle CheneyMelanie ZanonaNancy PelosiPoliticorepublicansRepublicans pounce