Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen's Spin After Kash Patel Wrecked Him Over Drinking Questions Is a FAIL

Media outlets like The Atlantic that push constant TDS claims based on anonymous sources are despicable because they have no interest in the actual truth. They exist solely to provide Democrats with narratives that are used in congressional hearings and elsewhere.

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One prime example of that has been The Atlantic's report that Kash Patel has a drinking problem, and that story stemmed video of the FBI Director slamming a beer in the locker room with the U.S. gold medal championship hockey team.

The story reeks of total BS but that doesn't matter to Senate Democrat and Abrego Garcia's BFF, Chris Van Hollen, who brought it up yesterday at a hearing with Patel and got destroyed:

🚨 LMFAO! Kash Patel just absolutely EVISCERATED Dem. Sen. Chris Van Hollen to his FACE for having drinks with Kilmar Abrego Garcia



“The only person that was slinging margaritas in El Salvador on the taxpayer dollar with a convicted gang-banging RAPlST was YOU!”



🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/VnzvluKYbk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 12, 2026

That's how it's done!

Oh, but Van Hollen later tried to recover from that and should have just let it go.

This was Van Hollen's post on X offering his rebuttal:

Glasses were placed in front of us but we did not drink them. I know that may be a confusing concept for Director Patel. https://t.co/ZTYfTb4CZJ — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 13, 2026

HAHAHA! Really, dude?

“I didn’t inhale” moment — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 13, 2026

I think everybody’s confused by the idea that glasses just appear in front of people for no reason. https://t.co/V0oGAnfQXt — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 13, 2026

It was so nice of somebody to bring them drinks that Van Hollen said they didn't even ask for, and of course didn't touch.

Sorry, Chris. But I see empty glasses so the only acceptable conclusion is that you were slamming back drinks like the lush that you are.



See how that works? https://t.co/NOmUHF56JK — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) May 13, 2026

Maybe we could just report that several "anonymous sources" told us that Van Hollen and Garcia each had several margaritas.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people, including criminal illegal coddler Sen. Van Hollen.

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