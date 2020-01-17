Media, particularly CNN, can’t seem to get enough of GOP Rep. Martha McSally dismissing reporter Manu Raju as “a liberal hack.” CNN has spent the past 24 hours or so feigning righteous indignation over McSally’s “unbecoming” insult, which has been great for them because it gives them a chance to prove that they’re capable of discussing something beyond how evil and awful Donald Trump is. They now have an excuse to discuss their favorite subject: themselves.

Anderson Cooper’s definitely loving this little Martha McSally outrage cycle. He saw an opportunity to end his show on a high and mighty note last night, and boy, did he seize it:

So … he closed it like a petulant douchebag.

Who the hell does Anderson Cooper think he is telling @SenMcSallyAZ she has to earn her seat. As if Anderson Cooper doesn't come from the Vanderbilt fortune. Like he earned anything in his rich and pampered life — Large Pole (@bigtunsbrkfast) January 17, 2020

How come he didn't cover when Menendez called a Daily Caller reporter "trash"? — InMyHumbleOpinion (@IMHO1969) January 17, 2020

That wasn’t important.

You folks really showed McSally how to act like a mature adult. https://t.co/XCkU2UZp8g — BT (@back_ttys) January 17, 2020

They sure did!

Hang in there. All you can do is take it day by day. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 17, 2020

I’m so sorry this happened to you, heroes — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 17, 2020

Between Manu Raju and Anderson Cooper, CNN’s already bursting at the seams with stunning bravery.

Pol is rude to reporter. Leftist media goes on a multi-day binge of righteous indignation and victim status signaling in response. I thought you peeps were firefighters? — 🇺🇸Night "Poet Time” Wood✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) January 17, 2020

Remember when journalists had to be tough? Glad those days are over. https://t.co/OOfiJPubDd — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 17, 2020