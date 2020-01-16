LOL.

CNN’s Manu Raju is a little bent out of shape after Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally called him a “liberal hack” after he asked her a question this morning:

Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican facing a difficult election race, lashed out when I asked if she would consider new evidence as part of the Senate trial. “You’re a liberal hack – I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack.” She then walked into a hearing room. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 16, 2020

We can’t stop laughing at how funny this video is:

Here's the moment when Sen. Martha McSally called CNN's Manu Raju a "liberal hack": pic.twitter.com/5iJ4brXuXg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 16, 2020

And, TBH, we need to talk about Manu’s sexist behavior here (are we doing this right?):

This is the sexism women face everyday If they don't stop, smile, and answer when a man talks to them, they're "lashing out" https://t.co/1LHMSmGHmB — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 16, 2020

Too many “Manus” think this is acceptable behavior!

How many women have had to put up with Manus on the street, Manus on the bus, Manus on the subway, Manus online. Saying no to a Manu shouldn’t be a bad thing. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 16, 2020

Sen. McSally is owning it and even tweeted out the encounter from a different angle:

And now it’s Raju who’s in the middle of the story:

Video of Martha McSally's exchange with @mkraju when asked about considering new evidence in the Senate impeachment trial. pic.twitter.com/qHwrc0ubd3 — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) January 16, 2020

Journos and other lib blue-checks are rushing to defend Raju:

McSally isn't loved by Trump right in Arizona and she may this impeachment trial as a way to sure up base cred https://t.co/gEQoCMp1P4 — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) January 16, 2020

She was supposed to be one of the "moderates" that Republicans argued we should protect from my "vote them all out" approach.

This is why the whole crew of them needs to go. https://t.co/5tcbEkfREG — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 16, 2020

They are all Trump clones now. https://t.co/tuwxrAtpC4 — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) January 16, 2020

Yes, the former combat pilot is “having a meltdown”:

A vulnerable Republican Senator having a meltdown before the trial even starts suggests that maybe McConnell’s position on impeachment is not the winner Republicans want you to think it is. https://t.co/LZKh6JMju0 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 16, 2020

Again, former combat pilots don’t crack under the pressure of CNN’s journos:

Cracking under pressure. Not a good look. https://t.co/Inlkb3xJV5 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 16, 2020

Eric Swalwell wants people to swamp her phone lines over it:

Are honoring one’s oath, objectively considering evidence, and honoring the Constitution exclusively “liberal” values now?

Tell @SenMcSallyAZ what you think: 202-224-2235. https://t.co/o2J7a0G5RW — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 16, 2020

Ok, Howard:

I guess she only wants to represent half or Arizona. The people of Arizona deserve better than this. https://t.co/QdGsWsm2YZ — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) January 16, 2020

