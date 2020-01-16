As we told you earlier today, CNN’s Manu Raju said Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally lashed out at him with a “liberal hack” allegation after he asked a question:

Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican facing a difficult election race, lashed out when I asked if she would consider new evidence as part of the Senate trial. “You’re a liberal hack – I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack.” She then walked into a hearing room. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 16, 2020

McSally responded this way:

All that caused some hyperventilating over at CNN, which released a statement as quoted by their media correspondent Brian Stelter:

New statement from @CNNPR about McSally's comment to @mkraju: "It is extremely unbecoming for a U.S. Senator to sink to this level and treat a member of the press this way for simply doing his job." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 16, 2020

If CNN wants to talk about what’s “unbecoming,” people are more than happy to have that conversation with them:

Remind us, is it becoming or unbecoming for CNN, including key player @mkraju to have spent years promulgating the false and dangerous disinformation campaign of treasonous Russian collusion? Or the Covington hoax? Or the Kavanaugh smears? That's still cool, right? https://t.co/Cs6tOmk5yi — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 16, 2020

The most amazing thing about journos today is they criticize other people for a living but say it's "unbecoming" of a Senator to throw it right back in their face. https://t.co/DYnKIP2pVj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 16, 2020

By weird coincidence, Manu Rajus question about witnesses was a precise echo of a Democrat talking point. 🤔 — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) January 16, 2020

But don’t dare accuse them of leaning in any particular direction.

Too bad, she just said what half the country feels, and the other half knows, but will not admit. — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) January 16, 2020

McSally should just leak that Manu told her in a private conversation that women shouldn't be senators. https://t.co/kwkOprjbKo — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) January 16, 2020

CNN has a PR wing? How’s that Covington kid doing? — Caleb (@CriticalCaleb) January 16, 2020

Did the MSM get the vapors when Nancy Pelosi mocked a reporter?

Any comment on this? https://t.co/ZDFfb6eOwQ — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) January 16, 2020

And yet all that could be heard from the media after that were crickets.