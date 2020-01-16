As we told you earlier today, CNN’s Manu Raju said Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally lashed out at him with a “liberal hack” allegation after he asked a question:

McSally responded this way:

All that caused some hyperventilating over at CNN, which released a statement as quoted by their media correspondent Brian Stelter:

Trending

If CNN wants to talk about what’s “unbecoming,” people are more than happy to have that conversation with them:

But don’t dare accuse them of leaning in any particular direction.

Did the MSM get the vapors when Nancy Pelosi mocked a reporter?

And yet all that could be heard from the media after that were crickets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterCNNMartha McSally