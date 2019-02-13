As Twitchy reported not too long ago, a reporter from The Daily Caller tried to ask Sen. Bob Menendez about the Green New Deal, and Menendez demanded that the reported stop “harassing him” or he’d call the Capitol Police.

“Not interested. I have nothing to say to the Daily Caller. You're trash. I won't answer questions to the Daily Caller, period! You're trash! Don't keep harassing me or I'll call Capitol Police!,” Sen. Bob Menendez told me earlier today when I asked about the Green New Deal… — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 13, 2019

This is the part where all the media hall monitors like Brian Stelter and Jim Acosta throw their support behind Henry Rogers — this was an attack on press freedom, wasn’t it? We haven’t heard anything yet.

However, we have heard from Francisco Pelayo, who handles communications for Sen. Menendez, and he essentially doubled down.

Nope, there's nothing to say to these folks. They're not doing real reporting — they're here to do 'gotcha journalism' for Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/Uxq5LQ0tay — Francisco J. Pelayo (@FranPelayo) February 13, 2019

Here's a comms guy for Senator Menendez (D., N.J.) doubling down on his boss's threat to call the police on a reporter because he doesn't like the outlet he works for. https://t.co/NFA7rSnCR6 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 14, 2019

Um, not to trouble you or the senator, but a lot of his constituents would have liked an answer to that question about the Green New Deal.

Well I’m not the Daily Caller. I’m a life long NJ resident. Will he answer my question ? What is his opinion of the GND ? — MorrisOcean1 (@morris_ocean1) February 14, 2019

Well guess what? I’m the Senator’s constituent. And I’m not asking, I’m demanding he answer the question. — A (@Aposter1228) February 14, 2019

The screams of protecting journalism stop when a journalist questions a democrat.

Only journalists on the uber left are brave fighters for the American people, right? — Stephy Wilson (@stephywilson83) February 13, 2019

It’s called journalism. Journalist asks a question and the politician answers, or declines to answer. You don’t threaten to call the police in any event because no crime was committed. That’s not the way it works. But liberals don’t think like normal people. — Walter White (@donkeykong1922) February 13, 2019

So you threaten to arrest reporters for questions? — Me (@BeenaroundHere) February 14, 2019

“An attack on democracy itself…..” — SMOD C137 (@PaulWDrake) February 14, 2019

Sometimes you just have to support Government officials jailing reporters who won't do as they're told? Oh… interesting view you have there. Does your boss share this view in it's entirety? — Bert Difig (@BertDifig1) February 14, 2019

Can you please explain how asking a Senate Democrat how he feels about proposed democratic sponsored legislation, is "Gotcha Journalism"? Surely this isn't the first or last time he would be asked about it. Or do you just call it that because it's the daily caller asking? — Nick Spaloss (@NickSpaloss) February 14, 2019

You are a threat to journalists, in a time when their safety is at its most precarious. Shameful. Disgusting. — DorseyBoot (@BootDorsey) February 14, 2019

You're not helping and you're no better than Trump. I realize you think you're helping but you're not. @DailyCaller is credentialed press and your boss hating their previous reporting is not their problem. — Michael (@Michael2014abc) February 14, 2019

LMAO. Please! The daily caller is the only one that investigated the Pakistani spy ring in Congress. You just mad they exposed democrats colluding with foreign spies!#awanbrothers — MagaMommaBanned (@TheShadow4444) February 13, 2019

Guy who works communications for Senator Menendez is VERY concerned about attacks on the press when he's not busy attacking outlets he doesn't like. pic.twitter.com/ykw5iTKh30 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 14, 2019

He’s got the audio. Maybe you can check in with him before slandering him? — Bluebelle (@bbluebelle) February 13, 2019

screenshotting this for when you get embarrassed and @henryrodgersdc releases the audio pic.twitter.com/P9Wq3OGmdo — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 13, 2019

