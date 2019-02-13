As Twitchy reported not too long ago, a reporter from The Daily Caller tried to ask Sen. Bob Menendez about the Green New Deal, and Menendez demanded that the reported stop “harassing him” or he’d call the Capitol Police.

This is the part where all the media hall monitors like Brian Stelter and Jim Acosta throw their support behind Henry Rogers — this was an attack on press freedom, wasn’t it? We haven’t heard anything yet.

However, we have heard from Francisco Pelayo, who handles communications for Sen. Menendez, and he essentially doubled down.

Um, not to trouble you or the senator, but a lot of his constituents would have liked an answer to that question about the Green New Deal.

