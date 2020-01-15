Take heart, Elizabeth Warren. Actress Amber Tamblyn will go to the mat for you and for anyone who defends your honor:

Ah, but as Amber clarifies, Warren didn’t really lie … she just told HER truth:

Elizabeth Warren told HER truth, dammit! And if you think that’s a lie, you’re obviously sexist.

Amber Tamblyn’s truth is that Amber Tamblyn made a good point.

It’s definitely one of the biggest problems.

