Take heart, Elizabeth Warren. Actress Amber Tamblyn will go to the mat for you and for anyone who defends your honor:

To the people being harassed, bullied, and talked down to, both in public and behind closed doors, because they believe whole heartedly in the message, momentum, and brilliance that is Elizabeth Warren— Keep going.

Keep fighting. She’s the one. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 15, 2020

Warren said she was for M4A. She wasn't, and she's been deceitful about it ever since. She said she'd take corporate money, and only decided not to when she knew for a fact she'd make more without them. She JUST lied to smear Bernie. Don't vote for someone without research. — Planet Aon (@LukusBlack) January 15, 2020

Ah, but as Amber clarifies, Warren didn’t really lie … she just told HER truth:

Elizabeth Warren told HER truth, dammit! And if you think that’s a lie, you’re obviously sexist.

Lol, you can't be serious. — Malcolm Pine (@PineMalcolm) January 15, 2020

LOOOOOOOOOOOL — Dr RollerGator PhD (@drrollergator) January 15, 2020

Amber Tamblyn’s truth is that Amber Tamblyn made a good point.

HER truth doesn't matter. HIS truth doesn't matter. THE truth matters. Take a good look at his history. A really good look, not just the unfounded accusations during the campaigns. He wouldn't say that. He's a feminist. Hell, most people who AREN'T wouldn't say that. It's a lie. — Planet Aon (@LukusBlack) January 15, 2020

He either said it or he didn't. There isn't more than one truth to this. https://t.co/AOx49MsqqU — neontaster (@neontaster) January 15, 2020

There isn’t a his truth or her truth. Just THE truth — Baltimore (@Lord_HBaltimore) January 15, 2020

There's no "her truth." Only, THE truth. — Andrea Somerville (@asomer) January 15, 2020

Big difference between “her truth” and “the truth” — Bruce (@brewtoyoutoo) January 15, 2020

When is a liar not telling his or her truth? — ryuge (@0ryuge) January 15, 2020

this has nothing to do with sexism, please stop gaslighting and/or being delusional. she might be lying, she might be telling the truth. but she has been caught in numerous other lies. — ryuryu2949 (@ryuryu2949) January 15, 2020

What nonsense is this? There is no "her/his truth" about this. Either it happened or it didn't. Fact or not. So, yes she either lied or didn't. Propping her up, Amber, is sexism if she lied. — CKent (@CKentDP) January 15, 2020

Calling out a habitual liar is only sexist to those who think women should never be held accountable. THAT is sexist. https://t.co/eB9oPxmOtw — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) January 15, 2020

This is no her truth or his truth. Truth is not subjective no matter how badly you want it to fit your personal narrative.

And if you don’t want people on your timeline, go private — Charming Egress (@CharmingEgress) January 15, 2020

Truth suddenly being subjective is the problem in this country. — Pelosi’s Designated Driver (@thelegendarykel) January 15, 2020

It’s definitely one of the biggest problems.

Pol worship rots your brain. https://t.co/H5IsonDm6J — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 15, 2020

