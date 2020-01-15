GQ correspondent Julia Ioffe is known for her scorching-hot takes — and this one on Elizabeth Warren vs. Bernie Sanders doesn’t disappoint:

Still thinking about the Warren-Bernie squabble and I have a question to people who have accused Warren of lying: isn’t the lesson of #metoo and the last few years that we believe women and don’t call them liars? — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) January 14, 2020

She’s enjoying a pretty sweet ratio for that:

Though she’s not enjoying it nearly as much as we are.

Because I'm feeling petty today, this is the pedigree of the journalist who endorsed the view that one should never call a female politician a liar pic.twitter.com/YtUUfIYXDK — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 15, 2020

Julia Ioffe has never struck us as terribly perceptive, which might explain why she didn’t anticipate that her tweet would blow up in her face.

Uh no. Good talk. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 15, 2020

Bernie also apparently sexually assaulted Warren in that meeting. https://t.co/z2i9OOjAbt — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 15, 2020

Yes believe women no matter what even if they're known to lie about trivial things such as their genetic makeup — king of the rubes (@replygoy) January 14, 2020

Except Warren really is a known liar… — Mark C, austere BBQ scholar 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) January 15, 2020

No dear, that’s not the lesson. We don’t get to be liars just because we’re women. It is imperative that we call such behavior in a woman exactly what it is so that those who are victims can honestly say ‘me too.’ Warren is a known liar and Sanders is not a sexist. — 🌹Gabriel 🕊 #WomenForBernie ⚖️🇺🇸 (@IdellGabriel) January 15, 2020

She's lied about various aspects of her life and experiences. I don't think she gets any benefit of the doubt. Her vagina is not a talisman that absolves her past unthruths. — Leon Storie (@lstorie1971) January 15, 2020

The lesson of #MeToo was that women can't lie. But the lesson of Elizabeth Warren's ancestry, child's education, and alleged pregnancy firing is that women can lie, and she in particular lies all the time. https://t.co/omNgGbL3T0 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 15, 2020

Why can’t media hacks like Julia Ioffe just admit that Elizabeth Warren has a severe credibility problem?

no the lesson is to not automatically take the side of one gender in any dispute based. If that was the lesson you took away, I feel sorry for you. — Porn Cop (@bablobiggins) January 15, 2020

Pathetic.

My god, brains are broken. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 15, 2020

